    MCY   NZMRPE0001S2

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

(MCY)
  Report
Mercury NZ : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MCY

03/27/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Update Summary

Entity name

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MCY - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

28/3/2022

Reason for the Update

Confirmation of the price at which shares will be allotted under the Mercury NZ Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Additional Information

The price at which shares will be allotted under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is $5.5730. The dividend will be paid on 1 April 2022.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code

MCY

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcementRegistration Number 162804668

Confirmation of the price at which shares will be allotted under the Mercury NZ Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update 23/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code MCY

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZXPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

  • 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

    Ordinary

  • 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date) 31/12/2021

2A.4 +Record Date

2A.4 +Record Date 17/3/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

16/3/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

1/4/2022

  • 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

    Security holder approval

    Court approval

    Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

    FIRB approval

    Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

    No

  • 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.09411765

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.08769883

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information Estimated or Actual?

to be released 23/3/2022

Actual

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate): AUD

AUD 1.00

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate

NZD 1.07319167

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to 2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of thisthis dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

dividend/distribution Full DRP

No

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%) 15.000000 %

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Payment to shareholders on the Australian register will be calculated on the NZD/AUD foreign exchange hedge rate of 0.9318.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Payment currency equivalent amount per security AUD 0.08769883

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments NZD/AUD 0.9318

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released 23/3/2022

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

No

NZD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

NZD 0.08000000

  • 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

    No

  • 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

NZD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

2.5000 %

Friday March 18, 2022 15:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

21/3/2022

25/3/2022

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount NZD 0.08000000

Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

  • 3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?

    Yes

  • 3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

3F.2a Supplementary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

No

NZD

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security NZD 0.01411765

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

that is franked

(%)

0.0000 %

%

3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked

3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

NZD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security NZD 0.01411765

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mercury NZ Limited published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
