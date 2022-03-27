Mercury NZ : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MCY

Update Summary
Entity name
MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
MCY - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
28/3/2022
Reason for the Update
Confirmation of the price at which shares will be allotted under the Mercury NZ Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
Additional Information
The price at which shares will be allotted under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is $5.5730. The dividend will be paid on 1 April 2022.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MERCURY NZ LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type ARBN
1.3 ASX issuer code
MCY
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcementRegistration Number 162804668
Confirmation of the price at which shares will be allotted under the Mercury NZ Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update 23/3/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022
1.6 ASX +Security Code MCY
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZXPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date) 31/12/2021
2A.4 +Record Date
2A.4 +Record Date 17/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date
16/3/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
1/4/2022
-
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
-
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
NZD 0.09411765
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 0.08769883
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information Estimated or Actual?
to be released 23/3/2022
Actual
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate): AUD
AUD 1.00
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate
NZD 1.07319167
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to 2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of thisthis dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
dividend/distribution Full DRP
No
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%) 15.000000 %
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Payment to shareholders on the Australian register will be calculated on the NZD/AUD foreign exchange hedge rate of 0.9318.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
Payment currency equivalent amount per security AUD 0.08769883
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments NZD/AUD 0.9318
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released 23/3/2022
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
No
NZD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
NZD 0.08000000
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
NZD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
|
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election
|
4A.3 DRP discount rate
|
notices to share registry under DRP
|
2.5000 %
|
Friday March 18, 2022 15:00:00
|
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
21/3/2022
|
25/3/2022
|
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
5 / 6
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount NZD 0.08000000
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.2a Supplementary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
No
NZD
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security NZD 0.01411765
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?
No
|
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution
|
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
|
that is franked
|
(%)
|
0.0000 %
|
%
|
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked
|
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution
|
amount per +security
|
that is unfranked
|
NZD 0.00000000
|
100.0000 %
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security NZD 0.01411765
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
