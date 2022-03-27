Mercury NZ : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MCY

Update Summary

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

MCY - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Update to previous announcement

28/3/2022

Confirmation of the price at which shares will be allotted under the Mercury NZ Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

The price at which shares will be allotted under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is $5.5730. The dividend will be paid on 1 April 2022.

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

MCY

Update/amendment to previous announcement

Confirmation of the price at which shares will be allotted under the Mercury NZ Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

2A.4 +Record Date 17/3/2022

16/3/2022

1/4/2022

Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.09411765

AUD 0.08769883

to be released 23/3/2022

Actual

AUD 1.00

Yes

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate
NZD 1.07319167

NZD 1.07319167

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

Yes

dividend/distribution Full DRP

No

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%) 15.000000 %

Yes

Payment to shareholders on the Australian register will be calculated on the NZD/AUD foreign exchange hedge rate of 0.9318.

AUD - Australian Dollar

Payment currency equivalent amount per security AUD 0.08769883

Actual

No

No

NZD 0.08000000

NZD 0.00000000

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election 4A.3 DRP discount rate notices to share registry under DRP 2.5000 % Friday March 18, 2022 15:00:00 4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date End Date 21/3/2022 25/3/2022 4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology Notification of dividend / distribution 5 / 6

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount NZD 0.08000000

No

NZD

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security NZD 0.01411765

No

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution 3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit that is franked (%) 0.0000 % % 3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked 3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security that is unfranked NZD 0.00000000 100.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security NZD 0.01411765

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)