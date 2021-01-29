Log in
Mercury NZ Limited    MCY

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

(MCY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 01/29
7.21 NZD   +1.41%
03:48aMERCURY NZ : supports policy fast lane for EVs
PU
01/26New Zealand shares end lower weighed by travel, utility stocks; Australia closed
RE
01/22MERCURY NZ : FY2021 EBITDAF guidance revised to $535 million
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercury NZ : supports policy fast lane for EVs

01/29/2021 | 03:48am EST
28 January 2021 - Mercury welcomes the Government's announcement that it will push ahead with introducing a clean car import standard and its signalled openness to a 'feebate' scheme to help encourage the faster uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) in New Zealand.

'It is time to put the foot on the pedal in terms of transitioning our transport sector to more environmentally sustainable modes,' says Nick Wilson, Mercury's manager of government and regulatory affairs.

'Urgent action is needed to deliver emissions reductions, and the transport sector is clearly an area where change can happen relatively quickly. Appropriately targeted policy settings are an essential part of the tool kit to support the change that is necessary,' Wilson says.

The Government's announcement coincides with the release of a study that concludes a rapid uptake of EVs could save New Zealanders $15 billion in vehicle, fuel and carbon emission costs by 2050.

The report, from Concept Consulting and specialist renewable energy transport consultancy Retyna, supports vehicle emissions standards, which will have the outcome of achieving an overall cleaner vehicle fleet, as well as a clean car discount (or 'feebate') scheme which offers discounts for low-emissions vehicles funded from increases in the purchase price of high emissions vehicles.

'It is clear that New Zealand's natural advantage of high and growing levels of renewable electricity generation is a 'ready when you are' solution to the challenge of transitioning our economy's energy profile,' Wilson says.

'As well as direct change that will be achieved by these policies, these initiatives can give confidence leading to further investments in renewable energy generation.'

Mercury supports the Government's announcement and believes the detailed EV study provides insights to inform consideration of other initiatives such as fringe benefit tax exemptions on EVs to encourage fleet managers to bring more EVs into their fleets.

For investor relations queries, please contact:
Tim Thompson
Head of Investor Relations
0275 173 470

For media queries, please contact:
Craig Dowling
Head of Communications
027 210 5337


ABOUT MERCURY NZ LIMITED

Mercury's mission is energy freedom. Our purpose is to inspire New Zealanders to enjoy energy in more wonderful ways and our goal is to be New Zealand's leading energy brand. We focus on our customers, our people, our partners and our country; maintain a long-term view of sustainability; and promote wonderful choices. Mercury is energy made wonderful.

Visit us at: mercury.co.nz

Disclaimer

Mercury NZ Limited published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
