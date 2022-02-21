Log in
    MCY   NZMRPE0001S2

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

(MCY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/21
6.03 NZD   +1.86%
03:51pMERCURY NZ : Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
03:51pMERCURY NZ : Dividend/Distribution - MCY
PU
03:51pMERCURY NZ : 2022 Interim Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Mercury NZ Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022

02/21/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the Mercury Interim Results Analyst Briefing for 2022. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to hand the conference over to Chief Executive, Mr. Vince...


All news about MERCURY NZ LIMITED
03:00pMercury Earnings Boosted by Sale of Tilt Stake
DJ
01/27Mercury NZ Lowers FY22 EBITDAF Guidance; Shares Down 3%
MT
01/27MERCURY NZ : Quarterly Operational Update
PU
01/27Mercury Nz Limited Announces Sales Results for the Three Months and Six Months Ended 31..
CI
01/27Mercury Nz Limited Reports Production Results for the Three Months and Six Months Ended..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 1 928 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
Net income 2022 184 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 1 800 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,9x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 8 215 M 5 521 M 5 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 752
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mercury NZ Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,03 NZD
Average target price 6,24 NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent James Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer
William Thomas Meek Chief Financial Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Chairman
Patrick Clifford Strange Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Raymond Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-1.47%5 399
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-3.88%16 178
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.4.39%10 581
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED4.54%8 714
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-3.92%8 414
PJSC RUSHYDRO-1.23%4 263