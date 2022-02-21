Log in
Equities
New Zealand
New Zealand Stock Exchange
Mercury NZ Limited
News
Summary
MCY
NZMRPE0001S2
MERCURY NZ LIMITED
(MCY)
Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/21
6.03
NZD
+1.86%
03:51p
MERCURY NZ
: Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
03:51p
MERCURY NZ
: Dividend/Distribution - MCY
PU
03:51p
MERCURY NZ
: 2022 Interim Report
PU
Transcript : Mercury NZ Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
02/21/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the Mercury Interim Results Analyst Briefing for 2022. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to hand the conference over to Chief Executive, Mr. Vince...
All news about MERCURY NZ LIMITED
03:51p
MERCURY NZ
: Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
03:51p
MERCURY NZ
: Dividend/Distribution - MCY
PU
03:51p
MERCURY NZ
: 2022 Interim Report
PU
03:51p
MERCURY NZ
: 2022 Half Yearly Results Presentation
PU
03:51p
MERCURY NZ
: 2022 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03:00p
Mercury Earnings Boosted by Sale of Tilt Stake
DJ
01/27
Mercury NZ Lowers FY22 EBITDAF Guidance; Shares Down 3%
MT
01/27
MERCURY NZ
: Quarterly Operational Update
PU
01/27
Mercury Nz Limited Announces Sales Results for the Three Months and Six Months Ended 31..
CI
01/27
Mercury Nz Limited Reports Production Results for the Three Months and Six Months Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
NZD
USD
Sales 2022
1 928 M
1 295 M
1 295 M
Net income 2022
184 M
124 M
124 M
Net Debt 2022
1 800 M
1 210 M
1 210 M
P/E ratio 2022
45,9x
Yield 2022
3,32%
Capitalization
8 215 M
5 521 M
5 521 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,20x
EV / Sales 2023
5,14x
Nbr of Employees
752
Free-Float
42,2%
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
6,03 NZD
Average target price
6,24 NZD
Spread / Average Target
3,55%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Vincent James Hawksworth
Chief Executive Officer
William Thomas Meek
Chief Financial Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks
Chairman
Patrick Clifford Strange
Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Raymond Smith
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MERCURY NZ LIMITED
-1.47%
5 399
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
-3.88%
16 178
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
4.39%
10 581
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
4.54%
8 714
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.
-3.92%
8 414
PJSC RUSHYDRO
-1.23%
4 263
