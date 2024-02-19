Mercury NZ Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which generates electricity from renewable sources, such as hydro, geothermal and wind. The Company is also a retailer of electricity, gas, broadband and mobile services to residential and small to medium-sized business customers. Its electricity generation sites are located along the Waikato River (hydro), the nearby steamfields of the northern part of the Central Plateau (geothermal) and in the Manawatu, South Taranaki, Otago and Southland regions (wind). Its generation/wholesale segment encompasses activity associated with electricity production, electricity trading, generation and development activities. The segment also sells electricity to both commercial and industrial customers and the retail segment. Its retail segment encompasses activity associated with the sale of electricity, gas, telecommunication products/services and other related products and services to mass market customers in New Zealand.

Sector Electric Utilities