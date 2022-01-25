Mercury : Defense is a collective commitment

It's no secret that a diversity of voices leads to broader, more innovative solutions and ultimately better outcomes. Diversity includes obtaining inputs from a variety of experts who have unique insights. In this year's DefenseNews Outlook, I couldn't help but notice a theme of alliances and coherence rising from the authors' individual essays.

There is a burgeoning global call for multilateral solutions to today's - and tomorrow's - diverse security challenges. Conversations involving trilateral security partnerships to focus on cyber capabilities and AI; NATO alliances to address global security and the resilience of supply chains; EU cooperation to streamline defense procurement; and coalitions to promote interoperability, joint capabilities and information sharing affirm the criticality of the work Mercury, and the few others like us, do.

In our industry, alliances are not just between nations, they also lie in the partnership ecosystem of commercial technology leaders, customers, suppliers and influencers. I believe the unique positioning of Tier 2 commercial suppliers can be leveraged as a force multiplier to stay ahead of the global security threat. By engaging a variety of Tier 2 and 3 innovators to inform decisions, our nations will benefit from access to a comprehensive understanding of foundational electronic systems, supportability, obsolescence and the supply chain. Additionally, the Tier 2/3 level of the industrial base serves as a vital bridge to commercial innovations that are then integrated through prime contractors. Defense programs would benefit from requirements that are aligned closer to the underlying technology - making the ultimate solutions more effective, economical and innovative.