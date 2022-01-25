Log in
    MRCY   US5893781089

MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

(MRCY)
Mercury : Defense is a collective commitment

01/25/2022
It's no secret that a diversity of voices leads to broader, more innovative solutions and ultimately better outcomes. Diversity includes obtaining inputs from a variety of experts who have unique insights. In this year's DefenseNews Outlook, I couldn't help but notice a theme of alliances and coherence rising from the authors' individual essays.

There is a burgeoning global call for multilateral solutions to today's - and tomorrow's - diverse security challenges. Conversations involving trilateral security partnerships to focus on cyber capabilities and AI; NATO alliances to address global security and the resilience of supply chains; EU cooperation to streamline defense procurement; and coalitions to promote interoperability, joint capabilities and information sharing affirm the criticality of the work Mercury, and the few others like us, do.

In our industry, alliances are not just between nations, they also lie in the partnership ecosystem of commercial technology leaders, customers, suppliers and influencers. I believe the unique positioning of Tier 2 commercial suppliers can be leveraged as a force multiplier to stay ahead of the global security threat. By engaging a variety of Tier 2 and 3 innovators to inform decisions, our nations will benefit from access to a comprehensive understanding of foundational electronic systems, supportability, obsolescence and the supply chain. Additionally, the Tier 2/3 level of the industrial base serves as a vital bridge to commercial innovations that are then integrated through prime contractors. Defense programs would benefit from requirements that are aligned closer to the underlying technology - making the ultimate solutions more effective, economical and innovative.

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 028 M - -
Net income 2022 55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 203 M 3 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float -
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 58,75 $
Average target price 60,60 $
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
Managers and Directors
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Chairman
William Conley Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Eason Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.6.70%3 328
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.39%132 107
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.04%102 959
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.03%63 900
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-0.67%57 720
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.52%44 161