Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercury Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRCY   US5893781089

MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

(MRCY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercury : Durability begins with preparation

12/02/2021 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome to fall! Just a few short hops from here to winter, and up here in the Northeast, we never know if the weather is going to be mild or wild. Either way, expect a lot of temperature fluctuations - the one constant here in New England is that the weather is never constant. With all the freezing and melting, it makes me worry about the long-term survival of my driveway - as the driveway freezes and thaws again and again, bad things tend to happen to its structural integrity, and it's only a matter of time before I'll have to take it down to the dirt and start over.

Fortunately, my driveway is both inert and unmoving. Imagine if it were bouncing up and down from 50,000 feet to ground level on a regular basis, and had active electronics embedded in it! The devastation would be extreme, my driveway not standing a chance.

Now think about the electronics that Mercury manufactures and assembles into OpenVPX and custom modules and subsystems. They are a lot more sensitive than my driveway and are subjected to a much more stressful environment. Going from desert tarmac to high altitudes causes a lot of thermal stress, particularly on circuit boards with large BGA soldered components - they tend to expand and contract noticeably due to shifting thermals. This is not solely a question of ruggedness - this is a question of durability and enabling products to survive for an extended life. And, as you might expect, this level of durability is not something that can be added after the fact - it needs to be designed-in from the beginning and manufactured with durability in mind.

Mercury's MOTS (modified off-the-shelf) services provide exactly that level of durability and product life extension. Our OpenVPX products are designed from the start with the necessary leverage points to enable such durability enhancements as re-balling of solder, structural underfill, gold embrittlement mitigation and component staking. These processes can be tailored to include additional customer-specific requirements as well (we call this MOTS+). Due to the rigorous and repeatable testing that is part of our standard engineering practices, customers are able to reference qualification data that affirms our MOTS extended-life offering. This includes extended thermal cycling well beyond the standard rugged specifications. Mercury can offer the MOTS service affordably to our customers because our manufacturing operations in Phoenix, AZ, which can scale to support the largest electronics programs, includes all the necessary procedures and equipment to build MOTS modules to the most challenging specification.

Without MOTS, electronics can rapidly come to resemble my driveway - with cracks, gaps and lots of uncertainty about the future. But with Mercury's MOTS processes, our customers can be confident they will get the long life from our electronics that they require.

For more details on Mercury's MOTS offerings, please refer to our white paper.

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
02:41pMERCURY : Durability begins with preparation
PU
11/30Mercury Systems announces high-speed 3U VPX synchronizer module for phase-coherent sign..
GL
11/30Mercury Systems, Inc. Announces Model 5503 Sensor Open Systems Architecture? Aligned Hi..
CI
11/29MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
11/29Mercury Systems Acquires RF Manufacturer Atlanta Micro
MT
11/29Mercury Systems acquires Atlanta Micro
AQ
11/29Mercury Systems, Inc. acquired Atlanta Micro, Inc.
CI
11/22MERCURY : Embrace the change
PU
11/18Mercury Systems announces high-capacity space-qualified flash memory
GL
11/18Mercury Systems, Inc. Announces High-Capacity Space-Qualified Flash Memory
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 024 M - -
Net income 2022 54,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 717 M 2 717 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 47,97 $
Average target price 57,56 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Chairman
William Conley Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Eason Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.-45.53%2 717
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.54%118 510
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.48%90 574
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION13.54%54 851
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.98%52 806
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.68%40 681