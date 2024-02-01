By Stephen Nakrosis

Mercury Systems said it signed a subcontract with Raytheon to deliver high-performance signal processing sub-systems for the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor.

The subcontract has a term of three years and a value as high as $96 million, Mercury said.

Six Raytheon-built LTAMDS radars are currently moving through integration and test activities at government and Raytheon test sites, according to Mercury. The tests are expected to continue through 2024.

LTAMDS is "a 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar that provides significantly more capacity and capability against the wide range of advanced threats, including hypersonic missiles," Mercury said.

