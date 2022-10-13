Advanced search
    MRCY   US5893781089

MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

(MRCY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2022-10-13 pm EDT
43.62 USD   +0.07%
Mercury : One platform, many solutions – from silicon to systems
PU
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Mercury Systems to $54 From $57 on Oct 11, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11:26aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Mercury Systems to $54 From $57, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Mercury : One platform, many solutions – from silicon to systems

10/13/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Compact microelectronics that enable rapid decision-making. GPS modules that ensure precise munition hits. Rugged data systems that are bringing innovation to the edge of aerospace and defense. For the U.S. and its allies, there's a trusted technology company working in lockstep with the defense systems pioneers, avionics visionaries and new technology futurists developing these mission-critical electronics: Mercury Systems. A&D industry leaders are accelerating the deployment of next-generation electronics systems by harnessing the power of the Mercury Processing Platform, which delivers open, modular, software-defined solutions that are trusted and secure - from the silicon level all the way to the systems level.

Microelectronics and multi-chip modules

The growing need to process big data at the sensor requires high-density, low-latency microelectronic solutions. Ruggedized and high-performance microelectronics - such as high-density memory and secure SSDs - are designed to overcome size, weight and power (SWaP) and environmental challenges while bringing optimization and future-forward technology to the edge.

Thanks to a partnership withindustry leaders that increases access to commercial silicon innovations, Mercury's high-performance system-in-package and multi-chip module solutions can integrate silicon with customizable chiplets, which are essentially tiny computer chips interconnected to perform larger tasks.

Rugged, secure and safety-certifiable embedded boards

Modern aerospace and defense platforms need more processing capability for compute-intense applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), sensor processing, fusion and avionics to enable real-time decision-making. Mercury's boards support MOSA standards and range from multifunction OpenVPX boards to single-board computers and from field-programmable gate array boards to video and graphics, networking and storage boards - and all feature powerful commercially developed technology packaged for deployment in harsh environments and secured against malicious disturbance.

Subsystems and systems

Rapid deployment of advanced capabilities requires technology that meets today's performance needs and tomorrow's demands. From spectrum processing to command and control, Mercury uses open architecture technology and a modular design approach to provide mission-critical subsystems and systems:

  • Application-ready subsystemsthat are purpose-built for your mission, such as communications management units that simplify radio system integration and infrared, multi-spectral sensors for improved pilot spatial awareness.
  • RF, microwave and mixed-signalcomponents, modules and systems that are engineered for space-constrained applications and harsh environments.
  • Rugged servers and subsystemsthat bring big-data analysis to the edge using compute-heavy applications, including signals intelligence, AI and sensor fusion.
  • Military rugged display systems for aircraft and vehicles that deliver crisp, clear imagery in a range of temperatures and surroundings.
  • EW training, test and evaluation solutionsthat allow operators to train and test radar performance with realistic electronic warfare scenarios.

The Mercury Processing Platform

Our Processing Platform extends beyond physical products, and includes expert software, design, engineering and manufacturing service offerings. Every solution - from silicon to systems and software to services - is strengthened by our commitment to strategically invest in the technology, products, services, people and companies that accelerate access to a broader portfolio of technological capabilities and resources. In this era of evolving geopolitical and digital landscapes, the A&D industry needs more than incremental change in innovation. Explore the Mercury Processing Platform and connect with us as we aim to help you bend the curve of aerospace and defense innovation.

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 042 M - -
Net income 2023 27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 76,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 519 M 2 519 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 386
Free-Float 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Chairman
William Conley Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Eason Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.-18.73%2 519
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.57%122 141
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.66%105 377
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.21%76 177
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.12%61 126
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.13%42 896