Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercury Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRCY   US5893781089

MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

(MRCY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-09-29 pm EDT
41.43 USD   -2.26%
01:04pMercury : Processing Platform
PU
09/27Mercury introduces its flagship Model 5560 FPGA co-processing board powered by AMD Xilinx Versal® technology
AQ
09/27Mercury Systems, Inc. Introduces Its Model 5560 Fpga Co-Processing Board Powered by Amd Xilinx Versal® Technology
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercury : Processing Platform

09/29/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Most Mercury team members have been asked by friends, family or professional acquaintances: "What exactly does Mercury do?" In the past, providing a short and complete answer to this too-common question has been difficult. Mercury has grown so rapidly over the last 40-plus years that properly explaining the breadth of our abilities often required a lengthy reply: "We do this and this and this and this and this."

Let me provide a more accurate and comprehensive answer: "We're a processing technology company for the aerospace and defense industry." Why do I describe Mercury this way? Because our capabilities, whether directly or indirectly, all have one thing in common - they are critical components of the neural network for the defense information processing ecosystem and power the most critical A&D missions on the planet.

Our goal is to provide end-to-end processing solutions on every system requiring uncompromised computing.By this we mean the entire processing ecosystem: Not only the latest compute technologies, based on commercially developed FPGA, GPU and CPU architectures, but also a broader set of capabilities, such as analog RF, digitization and SWaP-optimized microelectronics, that come together to enable the mission-critical digital processing required to maintain technology superiority in a connected battlefield.

An expansion of electronics systems across defense industry platforms is underway. Future missions are requiring distributed sensors, with each needing to capture high volumes of data. Implementing these systems depends on next-level connectivity and an integrated processing ecosystem from the edge to the cloud that can receive and digitize broadband data seamlessly, consistently and reliably, and then perform advanced computing - all in speeds that reduce the time from data to decision to mere seconds, which is critical to countering today's advanced threats.

I want to be clear: all of our team members and all of our product lines are included in this definition of Mercury as a processing company, whether they're developing RF amplifier technology, rugged multifunction and heads-up displays, trusted microelectronics, secure data storage, embedded processing boards, electronic or aviation application subsystems or any of our many other innovative technologies. Our aim is to bend the curve of technology deployment to maintain U.S. and allied technological advantages in the face of increasing near-peer threats, and to do this we're investing across our Processing Platform - from silicon to systems and data to decision. Learn more about the Exponential Power of Mercury, or take a deeper dive into Mercury - the processing company.

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
01:04pMercury : Processing Platform
PU
09/27Mercury introduces its flagship Model 5560 FPGA co-processing board powered by AMD Xili..
AQ
09/27Mercury Systems, Inc. Introduces Its Model 5560 Fpga Co-Processing Board Powered by Amd..
CI
09/22Mercury : processing company
PU
09/19This Is Not A Drill : Preparing for a severe cyber storm
PU
09/16Insider Sell: Mercury Systems
MT
09/15Mercury Systems announces appointment of Allen Couture as senior vice president of exec..
AQ
09/15Mercury Systems, Inc. Appoints of Allen Couture as Senior Vice President of Execution E..
CI
09/14Mercury : The exponential power of Mercury
PU
09/14Mercury : Bending the curve
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 044 M - -
Net income 2023 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 73,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 449 M 2 449 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 386
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 42,39 $
Average target price 57,25 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Chairman
William Conley Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Eason Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.-24.54%2 449
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.21%122 598
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.47%106 061
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.96%74 832
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.75%60 340
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.62%41 059