Mercury Systems, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MRCY) added to S&P 600

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a technology company that delivers processing power for aerospace and defense missions. The Company's end-to-end processing platform enables a range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in challenging and demanding environments. Processing technologies that comprise its platform include signal solutions, display, software applications, networking, storage and secure processing. It manufactures components, products, modules and subsystems for defense prime contractors, the United States government, and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) commercial aerospace companies. Its mission critical solutions are deployed by its customers for a variety of applications, including command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), electronic intelligence, mission computing avionics, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), electronic warfare, weapons and missile defense, hypersonics and radar.