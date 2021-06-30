Log in
Mercury Systems delivers over 1,000 NanoSWITCH rugged network switches to Oshkosh Defense

06/30/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
ANDOVER, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of more than 1,000 NanoSWITCH® rugged network switches to Oshkosh® Defense for its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program.

The NanoSWITCH delivers enterprise-level multi-layer gigabit Ethernet switching capabilities and a SWaP-optimized VICTORY (Vehicular Integration for C4ISR/EW Interoperability) management infrastructure for the JLTV. This latest milestone continues Mercury’s 40 years of serving the needs of major defense prime contractors by developing affordable, trusted, secure subsystems designed to operate in the harshest environments.

“We’re proud to support our customer on this key program by providing the only fielded VICTORY-compliant switch that eliminates redundancy in Army ground vehicles with a common data bus-centric approach,” said Scott Orton, Mercury’s vice president and general manager, Edge. “This major milestone delivery reflects our commitment to delivering compact, lightweight and reliable mission-critical solutions to sustain long-term programs.”

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company envisions, creates and delivers secure open architecture solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2021 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT
Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications
Mercury Systems Inc.
+1 (978) 967-1366   |   robert.mcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
