June 23 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems on Friday said that it concluded its review of strategic alternatives and announced a series of changes at its leadership team.

Shares of the company were down about 10% in after-market trade.

"The proposals ultimately received did not yield options for a sale that would reflect the intrinsic value of the company," Mercury said.

However, Mercury, which makes military displays and servers, said it remains "open to opportunities".

The company named Bill Ballhaus, a former Boeing Co executive, as its interim chief executive and president.

Ballhaus succeeds Mark Aslett, whose resignation is effective June 24.

The company also added that it identified a candidate to serve as its chief financial officer and expects to announce the appointment in the coming week.

Mercury earlier this year announced the exit of finance chief Michael Ruppert and said the defense technology firm had initiated a review of strategic alternatives. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)