Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercury Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRCY   US5893781089

MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

(MRCY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23 2022-09-14 pm EDT
47.19 USD   +0.12%
02:30pMERCURY : The exponential power of Mercury
PU
08:20aMERCURY : Bending the curve
PU
08/31Mercury introduces rugged data storage system that enables faster access and exploitation of big data at the edge with reduced sustainment costs
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercury : The exponential power of Mercury

09/14/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Observing the global security environment today, most would agree that we are living through the most dynamic, complex and interconnected period in our history. Russia's invasion of Ukraine illustrates just how quickly and profoundly the effects of a regional conflict can reverberate around the world. In just seven months, the invasion has created a massive influx of refugees to Europe; reinvigorated the NATO alliance; disrupted food supply chains; created an energy crisis; and exacerbated inflation around the world. Regardless of the outcome, this event is likely to reshape our world for many years to come.

To preserve the stability and prosperity that we have enjoyed for decades, the United States and its allies must innovate and collaborate to maximize our strategic advantage. As military capabilities are developed and upgraded to maintain this advantage, there are five macro trends that should inform investment decisions.

  1. Rapid advancement of near-peer adversaries requires a sense of urgency in maintaining technological superiority and accelerating technological transfer to drive higher speed processing at the edge with distributed compute architectures and more ubiquitous systems.
  2. Protracted geopolitical instability and global threats require international alliances to introduce distributed compute architectures to increase and secure battlefield connectivity.
  3. Growing space and cyber threats and the importance of the undersea domain demand increased investment in driving higher-speed secure processing to the edge.
  4. Supply chain vulnerabilities, technology espionage and protection of mission-critical data and information require reshoring of critical technologies and deeper commitments to partnerships and open standards.
  5. The macroeconomic reality of deficits and rising interest rates will constrain budgets and require a new, increasingly commercial business approach to technology procurement and insertion for existing platforms to stay relevant.

For 40 years, Mercury Systems has been working with the defense systems pioneers, avionics visionaries and new technology futurists who are focused on addressing these trends in service of national defense. We have continually made strategic investments in technologies, companies, products, services and people-what we call the Mercury Processing Platform-to connect our customers to what matters most. Our trusted, secure, end-to-end Processing Platform leapfrogs incremental gains, bending the curve to deliver the mission-critical needs of today with the technologies of tomorrow. This is the exponential power of Mercury.

I invite you to explore the Mercury Processing Platform and collaborate with us to build what's next.

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 18:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
02:30pMERCURY : The exponential power of Mercury
PU
08:20aMERCURY : Bending the curve
PU
08/31Mercury introduces rugged data storage system that enables faster access and exploitati..
AQ
08/31Mercury Systems, Inc. Introduces Rugged Data Storage System
CI
08/30MERCURY : Three reasons to optimize the edge with distributed disaggregation
PU
08/22INSIDER SELL : Mercury Systems
MT
08/22INSIDER SELL : Mercury Systems
MT
08/22INSIDER SELL : Mercury Systems
MT
08/22INSIDER SELL : Mercury Systems
MT
08/22First-to-market sensor processing development platform introduced by Mercury
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 006 M - -
Net income 2022 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 101x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 718 M 2 718 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 294
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,13 $
Average target price 57,25 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Chairman
William Conley Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Eason Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.-14.40%2 718
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.72%123 228
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.17%108 535
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.15%72 549
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.36%62 401
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.14%43 309