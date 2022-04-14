Mercury : talks MOSA live from the 2022 AAAA Summit

LIVE from the floor of the 2022 Army Aviation Mission Solution Summit, tune in and hear the latest from Greg Tiedemann, product manager for Mercury's mission division, as he discusses how Mercury is using MOSA principles to transform Army aviation and help develop the Aviation Mission Common Server, or AMCS.
Disclaimer
Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 14:45:05 UTC.