Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercury Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRCY   US5893781089

MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

(MRCY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 11:20:30 am EDT
61.16 USD   +0.01%
03/31Mercury Systems announces appointment of Steve Ratner as senior vice president and chief human resources officer
AQ
03/31Mercury Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of Steve Ratner as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Effective May 2, 2022
CI
03/30Mercury Systems Receives $4 Million Order for RF System-In-Package Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercury : talks MOSA live from the 2022 AAAA Summit

04/14/2022 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIVE from the floor of the 2022 Army Aviation Mission Solution Summit, tune in and hear the latest from Greg Tiedemann, product manager for Mercury's mission division, as he discusses how Mercury is using MOSA principles to transform Army aviation and help develop the Aviation Mission Common Server, or AMCS.

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 14:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
03/31Mercury Systems announces appointment of Steve Ratner as senior vice president and chie..
AQ
03/31Mercury Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of Steve Ratner as Senior Vice President an..
CI
03/30Mercury Systems Receives $4 Million Order for RF System-In-Package Technology
MT
03/30Mercury Systems receives $4M order for RF system-in-package technology
AQ
03/30Mercury Systems, Inc. Receives $4 Million Order for RF System-In-Package Technology
CI
03/30MERCURY : Digital transformation with MBSE is the key to rapid innovation
PU
03/29Mercury Systems' Price Target From RBC Raised to $65 From $55 Amid Activist Involvement..
MT
03/24Mercury Systems Gets $24 Million Contract for Avionics Systems
MT
03/24Mercury Systems Awarded $24M Contract for Avionics Systems
AQ
03/24Mercury Systems Awards $24 Million Contract for Avionics Systems
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 007 M - -
Net income 2022 41,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 470 M 3 470 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 316
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 61,15 $
Average target price 60,60 $
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Chairman
William Conley Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Eason Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.9.04%3 470
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.22%153 305
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION32.01%127 773
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.69%72 328
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.90%67 655
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.23%49 085