Women leaders at Mercury: Cultivating hope. Building confidence. Raising optimism.

For 42 years, the Simmons Leadership Conference has engaged, impacted and inspired over 100,000 leaders from around the world. For 2021, the conference explores resilience and authenticity. Three women leaders at Mercury join us to discuss their experiences and share insights as they work to cultivate hope, build confidence and raise optimism for other women in business.
