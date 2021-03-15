Log in
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

(MRCY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Women leaders at Mercury: Cultivating hope. Building confidence. Raising optimism.

03/15/2021 | 11:42am EDT
For 42 years, the Simmons Leadership Conference has engaged, impacted and inspired over 100,000 leaders from around the world. For 2021, the conference explores resilience and authenticity. Three women leaders at Mercury join us to discuss their experiences and share insights as they work to cultivate hope, build confidence and raise optimism for other women in business.

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 939 M - -
Net income 2021 70,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 42,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 719 M 3 719 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 376
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Vincent Vitto Chairman
William Conley Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Eason Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.-24.77%3 719
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.80%118 568
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.17%94 815
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.46%50 379
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.96%50 314
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.59%39 473
