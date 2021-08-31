Log in
    MDP   US5894331011

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
  Report
Meredith : Accelerate360's Comag Marketing Group and Meredith Announce Partnership to Offer Expanded Media Services

08/31/2021
ATLANTA, GA (August 31, 2021) - Accelerate360's Comag Marketing Group LLC (Comag) and Meredith Corporation(NYSE: MDP) today announced a partnership allowing Comag customers to strengthen their competitive position and manage their operations more efficiently via access to Meredith's media expertise and economies of scale.

Meredith Corporation published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 948 M - -
Net income 2021 275 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 921 M 1 921 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 330
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,28 $
Average target price 43,83 $
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas H. Harty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason M. Frierott CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
D. Mell Meredith Frazier Vice Chairman
Elizabeth E. Tallett Lead Independent Director
Donald C. Berg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION118.91%1 921
SCHIBSTED ASA31.78%12 250
INFORMA PLC-2.81%11 026
PEARSON PLC12.73%7 947
LAGARDÈRE S.A.16.11%3 929
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC49.53%3 500