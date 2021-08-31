Meredith : Accelerate360's Comag Marketing Group and Meredith Announce Partnership to Offer Expanded Media Services

ATLANTA, GA (August 31, 2021
) - Accelerate360's Comag Marketing Group LLC (Comag) and Meredith Corporation(NYSE: MDP)
today announced a partnership allowing Comag customers to strengthen their competitive position and manage their operations more efficiently via access to Meredith's media expertise and economies of scale.
Disclaimer
