Meredith : Allrecipes Announces Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® During Annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Holiday Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Allrecipes announces its support for finding a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by teaming up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for its 2020 Thanks and Giving® campaign. This holiday season Allrecipes will shine a spotlight on this important cause through a wide range of content and promotional offerings across its digital, print, and social channels with the goal of helping kids and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® as part of the annual tradition that raises funds to directly support the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

This is the first time that Allrecipes has participated in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, which unites world-class brands and their customers around a common goal – to build awareness and raise funds to support vital research and treatment. Because of generous supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"We are proud to embark on this new partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during their annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign. Food, cooking, and family meals are an important part of the healing process at St. Jude. At Allrecipes we believe in the positive influence that food and cooking have in our relationships and in our lives. This is an incredible value shared between St. Jude and Allrecipes and we are honored to be a part of their mission during this holiday season: Finding cures. Saving children," said John Oghia, General Manager, Allrecipes & Digital Food. "We have an opportunity to make a meaningful difference by engaging our community of more than 60 Million cooks across the country to generate greater awareness and raise funds for this important cause."

Allrecipes' December/January issue, on newsstands November 27, will feature inspiring stories from three young cancer survivors who are also smart, funny and budding "Cooks to Follow," along with a QR Code making it easy for readers to donate online at stjude.org/tgallrecipes. These "Cooks to Follow" stories will also be told through videos available here and accessible within the newly launched Allrecipes digital feature created for this partnership with content related to the campaign and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Allrecipes will also be running promotional banners and "click to donate" buttons encouraging giving and will be promoting the campaign across its social channels.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. Cancer doesn't stop and neither will St. Jude.

To learn more, visit http://stjude.org/allrecipes or https://www.allrecipes.com/article/allrecipes-joins-st-jude-thanks-and-giving-campaign/

ABOUT ALLRECIPES

Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food brand, provides trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks, publishes recipes from home cooks around the world who connect and inspire one another through photos, reviews and videos. Since its launch in 1997, Allrecipes has become a dynamic, indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels seeking trusted recipes, cooking trends, entertaining ideas, every day and holiday meal solutions, grocery savings information and practical cooking tips. The brand helps cooks shop, budget and make healthy, sustainable choices in the kitchen. In addition to the site, Allrecipes produces content across numerous platforms, including voice skills, smart appliances, apps and podcasts. Allrecipes Magazine, the magazine industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, reaches an audience of 9.7 million. Published six times a year, the magazine has grown rapidly to a 1.4 million rate base from 500,000 at its inception six years ago.

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

