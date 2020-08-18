Meredith : Human Resources and Compensation Committee Charter

MEREDITH CORPORATION

HUMAN RESOURCES AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

CHARTER

Purpose

The Human Resources and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") is appointed by the Board to discharge the Board's responsibilities relating to compensation of the Company's officers. The Committee has overall responsibility for approving and evaluating the compensation and benefits philosophy of the Company and the Company's compensation plans, policies and programs.

The Committee shall also provide Board oversight of key executive development and succession planning; diversity and inclusion; and Company culture and human capital initiatives.

The Committee shall also review and discuss with the Company's management the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) to be included in the Company's annual proxy statement and determine whether to recommend to the Board of Directors that the CD&A be included in the proxy statement, Form 10-K or information statements. The Committee shall also provide the Committee report on executive compensation for inclusion in the Company's annual proxy statement that complies with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Committee Membership

The Committee shall consist of no fewer than three members. The members of the Committee shall meet the independence requirements of the New York Stock Exchange (including the additional independence requirements specific to Committee membership set forth in the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual), unless the Company has claimed a "Controlled Company Exemption" for the Committee as defined in Section 303.A.00 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual. The members of the Committee shall also meet the definitions of "non-employee director" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and "outside director" within the meaning of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, (the "Code").

The members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board on the recommendation of the Nominating/Governance Committee. Committee members may be replaced by the Board.

Committee Authority and Responsibilities

1. The Committee has the authority and right, in its sole discretion and at the expense of the Company, to retain or obtain the advice of a compensation consultant, independent legal counsel, accountant, or any other consultant or adviser (collectively, "Advisers") in connection with the Committee's functions and responsibilities. The Committee shall be directly responsible for the appointment, compensation, oversight and termination of any Adviser retained by the Committee. The Committee shall have the

