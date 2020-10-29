Meredith : PARENTS Magazine Names The Best Toys Of 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's list of Best Toys, recognizing the 45 top new playthings for every child in 2020. Selected by the editors following a months-long research process complete with kid-testing, the list of winners is available now on Parents.com/BestToys and in the December issue of PARENTS magazine, available November 6.
"In 2020, families found themselves sheltering at home with limited childcare, and so PARENTS set out to find them new toys to keep their kids engaged, entertained and playing independently—without screens! Our vetted list of nearly 50 toys promises to make the winter months of social distancing more fun for everyone," says Julia Edelstein, PARENTS magazine Editor-in-Chief. "And, we're thrilled to debut this list just in time for the holiday season to help make shopping for gifts a little easier."
PARENTS editors consulted with experts and had 60 families across the country test toys from a pool of more than 500 new products to determine the 45 winners. With options for kids of all ages, the toys on this year's list are screen-free, sustain interest, please parents and cost no more than $100.
The complete list of PARENTS' Best Toys of 2020 is presented below by category and on https://www.parents.com/fun/toys/kid-toys/best-toys-for-kids-of-2020/ Parents.com/BestToys.
TIMELESS TOYS
Baby Doll: Madame Alexander Sweet Smiles
Build-It Set: Playmobil RC Crane with Building Section
Car Tower: VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Ultimate Corkscrew Tower
Companion Doll: Healthy Roots Dolls Zoe
Marble Run: Haba Pi Gauss Cannon Marble Run Set
Puzzle: Ravensburger King of the Dinosaurs
RC Vehicle: Spin Master Monster Jam Megalodon Storm
Rescue Vehicle: Lakeshore Learning Real-Action Fire Engine
Train Set: Thomas & Friends Talking Thomas & Percy Train Set
LOVABLE CHARACTERS
Baby Shark: WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Dancing DJ
Blue's Clues: Just Play Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush
DreamWorks Trolls World Tour: Just Play Color Poppin' Poppy
The Mandalorian: Mattel Star Wars The Child 8-in. Basic Plush
Sesame Street: GUND Bedtime Elmo With Light-Up Flashlight
FAN-FAVE PLAYSETS
Bluey: Bluey's Family Home Playset
Frozen 2: LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa's Storybook Adventures
Marvel Avengers: Hasbro Marvel Bend and Flex Action Figures
Paw Patrol: Spin Master PAW Patrol Ultimate Police Cruiser
PJ Masks: Just Play PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ
BIG REVEALS
Fun Reveal: Skyrocket Blume Petal Pets
L.O.L. Set: MGA L.O.L. Surprise! Clubhouse Playset
Plush Surprise: ZURU Rainbocorns Sweet-Shake Surprise
Hidden-in-Slime Prize: Treasure X Sunken Gold Shark's Treasure
ART AND SCIENCE KITS
Cool Gadget: iPlay, iLearn Flynoculars
Craft Kit: Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit
Jewelry Kit: Just My Style All-in-One Jewelry Carry Case
Magna Tiles: Caterpillar Magna-Tiles by CreateOn
Science Kit: Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs: Colorful Crystal Lab
IMAGINATIVE PLAY
"Baby" Play: Fisher-Price Little People 1-2-3 Babies Playdate
Baby Toy: Skip Hop Bandana Buddies Activity Toy LLama
Best Fix-It Toy: Tomy John Deere Build-a-Buddy Value Bundle
Dino Adventure: Schleich Large Dino Research Station
Fantasy Playset: Lakeshore Learning Under-the-Sea Mermaid Palace
Pretend Pet: Little Live Pets Lil' Dippers
FAMILY GAMES
Board Game: PlayMonster Trailz
Silly Game: Vango Toys #UpsideDownChallenge Game
Suspense Game: YULU Popcorn Poppin'
IDEAS TO GET ACTIVE
Activity Table: Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center
Ride-On: Kid Trax Silly Skaters Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On
Rocker to Rider: Mobo Wobo 2-in-1 Rocking Kids' Balance Bike
Starter Sports: VTech Count & Win Sports Center
Water Table: Step2 Ball Buddies Adventure Center
FUN FAUX FOOD
Full Kitchen: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen
Just the Java: Skip Hop Zoo Bark-ista Set
Mini Set: LeapFrog Yum-2-3 Toaster
ABOUT PARENTS
PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 9.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million through its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-magazine-names-the-best-toys-of-2020-301163345.html
SOURCE Meredith Corporation