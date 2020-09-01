Meredith : PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Poderosas Virtual Conference Inspires Latinas Through Innovative Virtual Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL unveils schedule and talent line up for Poderosas Virtual Conference, a two-day digital experience focused on guiding, mentoring, and inspiring a community of career-focused Latinas. With participation from award-winning journalist María Elena Salinas, TV host Adamari López, and TV journalist Pamela Silva, among many others, Poderosas Virtual Conference will be free of charge and is scheduled for September 19th and 26th.

"PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL invites career-focused Hispanics who are eager to learn and grow to participate in enriching panel discussions and workshops with leading, innovative, and pioneering Latinas in the world of business and entertainment," said Monique Manso, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Publisher. "Our goal is to make a positive impact on the Hispanic community by continuing to motivate and inspire women to achieve their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and standing out in the professional world."

Macy's and Planned Parenthood Federation of America join the events as proud sponsors.

"Planned Parenthood is thrilled to be part of these events and celebrate Latina leaders, including our very own Daisy Auger-Dominguez," said Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "Poderosas is a safe space for Latinas where we can promote women's empowerment and celebrate our incredible women's health champions. Now more than ever, we're committed to making sure that Latina women and their communities have access to reproductive health care."

This year's featured participants in Poderosas Virtual Conference: Lourdes Stephen, Adamari López, Jinny Torres, Pamela Silva, Dr. Daniel Campos, Sherlyn, Ismael Cala, Elaine King, Catherine Siachoque, Ilia Calderón Selenis Leyva, María Elena Salinas, Astrid Silva, Alma Couverthie,Conchie Fernández, Zulmarie Padín, Ileana Musa, among others.

Highlights from the Poderosas Virtual Conference include:

(September 19, 2020)

Stronger Together: Family Resilience During The Pandemic: Working moms will share their new family dynamics in the midst of COVID 19 and reveal how the pandemic has redefined their work/life balance, as well as the social and academic effects that home learning has had on their children. They will also discuss new resources available for parents to tackle this "new normal."

Transform Your Life With Mindful Meditation: Experts will share the numerous and impressive advantages of meditation. This panel will help participants discover all the benefits of a millenary practice that, without imposing major changes in the routine, will open a wonderful and profound path towards true transformation. Plus, participants will enjoy an exclusive guided meditation session, created just for them at the end of the panel.

Regain Control Of Your Finances And Transform Your Business: Experts will share their secrets to overcoming a financial crisis. Participants will discover how to turn hardship into opportunities, how to regain control of their finances and steps that will help them start or reinvent their business successfully.

(September 26, 2020)

Culture Of Inclusion: Opening The Way For Diversity In The Workplace: Successful Latinas will discuss the impact that the BLM movement is having in their careers and everyday life. The panel will explore how the culture of inclusion in big corporations is changing, the effects that this movement is having within our community, and the possible opportunities it could bring for job growth and career advancement.

The Latina Vote And The Census: Your Voice Matters, Make Yourself Count!: In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, influential Latinas will discuss how exercising their right to vote and participating in the 2020 U.S. Census can affect the lives of all women in terms of pay equality, entrepreneurship, career opportunities, and healthcare.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, influential Latinas will discuss how exercising their right to vote and participating in the 2020 U.S. Census can affect the lives of all women in terms of pay equality, entrepreneurship, career opportunities, and healthcare. Pivoting during the pandemic: Build, launch and promote your business today! Participants will have the opportunity to take control of their financial future by removing the mystery behind launching their own business. The panel will provide the tools to build a website, sell online, create social media outlets and craft a winning presentation of services and products so participants will be ready to hustle, sell and grow!

Corporations and the government love small business: Hacks to sell to both: This panel will teach participants on how to leverage their community tools to grow. They will get to know the organizations, certifications, programs, education, access to funding, contests, grants and even potential partners that are available to help them grow their revenue.

Restart & Reinvent your life in 30 days: Despierta America's career expert Zulmarie Padin will have a conversation for participants to learn the steps they can take today to restart and reinvent their life (career or else) in 30 days. As the pandemic cancelled many things, it didn't cancel the desire to grow and succeed. Zulmarie has been helping women reboot, restart, and reinvent their lives to create a life they love.

Mindset Believe & Create: This panel will discuss the winning mindset used to believe and create. Different strategies will be shared on how to achieve successful results through a process of visualization and building concrete action plans that are certainly key to the development of today's professional and entrepreneurial woman.

Be A Vote Leader: The COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted the way we live, and this year, the way we vote. As the election approaches, now is the time to lead voters and make sure they have the information they need to safely participate in elections this fall. Participants will hear from the League of Women Voters how organizing has adjusted in the digital space and how participants can take action to ensure voters are able to cast their ballots on or before November 3.

The COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted the way we live, and this year, the way we vote. As the election approaches, now is the time to lead voters and make sure they have the information they need to safely participate in elections this fall. Participants will hear from the League of Women Voters how organizing has adjusted in the digital space and how participants can take action to ensure voters are able to cast their ballots on or before . The Road To Entrepreneurship: The 3 Most Important Steps To Take On Your Startup Journey: Owning a business can be an exciting and lucrative proposition, especially in our current economy. But a journey into new territory can be filled with uncertainty and risk. To ensure that participants take business advance safely, Attorney Evelyn I. Suero will reveal three steps every business owner should take.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL was launched in 1996 as a special issue and today has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States. Published nine times a year, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1.4 million followers on Twitter, over 4.2 million "Likes" on Facebook and 3 million followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on Twitter at @peopleenespanol. Related link: http://www.peopleenespanol.com

ABOUT PLANNED PARENTHOOD FEDERATION OF AMERICA

Planned Parenthood is the nation's leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable health care for women, men, and young people, as well as the nation's largest provider of sex education. With more than 600 health centers across the country, Planned Parenthood organizations serve all patients with care and compassion, with respect and without judgment. Through health centers, programs in schools and communities, and online resources, Planned Parenthood is a trusted source of reliable health information that allows people to make informed health decisions. We do all this because we care passionately about helping people lead healthier lives.

