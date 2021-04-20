Meredith : Announces Million Dollar Charity Challenge at 2021 Principal Charity

Meredith Corporation Announces Million Dollar Charity Challenge at 2021 Principal Charity

A hole-in-one could mean a whole lot of money for Iowa kids.

Des Moines, IA (April 20, 2021) - The Principal Charity Classic is proud to announce the Meredith Corporation Million Dollar Charity Challenge, a hole-in-one challenge that adds a new layer of excitement for players, spectators, and Iowa charity beneficiaries.

The first PGA Tour Champions player to sink a hole-in-one at the 14th hole during this year's pro tournament, scheduled for June 4-6, will unlock a $1 million reward courtesy of Meredith Corporation. $500,000 will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa, $300,000 will go to tournament charities and the remaining $200,000 will go to the player.

'The Principal Charity Classic has a tremendous economic and charity impact in the city of Des Moines and central Iowa,' said Erica Jensen, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Meredith. 'We hope the Meredith Corporation Million Dollar Charity Challenge inspires players, spectators, and sponsors to all raise their game in support of Iowa kids.'

Since 2002 there have been eight holes-in-one at the Principal Charity Classic. The latest was made by World Golf Hall of Fame member Larry Nelson, who recorded a score of one on the 17th hole at Wakonda Club in 2015. No player has aced the 14th hole at the tournament, but it's well within the realm of possibility for the 81 pros competing this year in the 54-hole competition. If no player is successful in the challenge, the Boys & Girls Clubs will receive a separate donation courtesy of Meredith.

'The support of many community partners like Meredith has taken this tournament to new heights every year, most recently with our record-setting $6.7 million charity total in 2020. We are fortunate to raise the bar once again with the Meredith Corporation Million Dollar Charity Challenge,' said Doug Habgood, Principal Charity Classic tournament director.

'You can bet the crowds will be watching for that million-dollar shot,' Habgood added, 'and if it happens, you're going to hear the reaction from anywhere on the course.'

Meredith has a long history with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. E.T. Meredith Jr., son of company founder Edwin T. Meredith, co-founded the chapter in 1963. In recent years, the Edwin T Meredith Foundation, the Meredith Corporation, and the Meredith Corporation Foundation have been instrumental in supporting a number of projects including the development of the E.T. Meredith Jr. Boys & Girls Club at East High School, dedicated by the Meredith family; the Gregory and Suzie Glazer Burt Club on Drake University's campus; the Bernie and Berniece Baker Club at Amos Hiatt Middle School; and the Ellis I. Levitt Club at Carver Elementary School.

'Meredith has been a valued partner in our work to advocate for the youth of central Iowa since day one, and we appreciate the company's tireless energy and creativity in giving back to the community,' said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa Chief Executive Officer Tony Timm. 'We look forward to seeing everyone at the Wakonda Club this year and although we certainly hope someone makes that $1 million shot, we know it'll be a great time for our kids and the community regardless of the outcome.'

About Meredith Corporation

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The Company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event dedicated to investing in the future of Iowa kids. In 2020, the Principal Charity Classic raised a record $6.7 million for charity, bringing the tournament's giving total to more than $30 million since 2007. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa kids in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and/or health and wellness. Last year, the tournament touched the lives of more than 130,000 children statewide.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Tournament programming is available via 25+ TV linear partners in 145+ countries and territories, with 25 channels carrying long-form and/or highlights coverage, and 200+ hours of live coverage distributed in 135+ countries and territories. Programming is also available via the OTT platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR in every market outside of the United States, excluding China and Korea, with live coverage distributed in 130+ countries and territories.

###