Mereo BioPharma : 2020 Interim Results Conference Call

09/16/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Mereo BioPharma Group plc

('Mereo' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Mereo BioPharma to Announce Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and Host Conference Call on September 29, 2020

Londonand Redwood City, Calif., September 15, 2020 - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH), 'Mereo' or 'the Company', a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announces that it will release interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. BST. Following the release of the financial results, Mereo's management team will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. BST on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 to discuss the results and provide a general corporate update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. BST

Dial-in numbers: (866) 688-2942 (U.S.) or +1 (561) 569-9224 (U.K./International)

Conference ID number: 9572439

A live and archived webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investors sections of the Company's website at https://www.mereobiopharma.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Mereo's lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab ('Anti-TIGIT'), has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and has been evaluated in a Phase 1b study in combination with nivolumab in select tumor types. Mereo's rare disease product portfolio consists of setrusumab, which has completed a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in adults with osteogenesis imperfecta ('OI'), as well as alvelestat, which is being investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency ('AATD') and in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Mereo BioPharma Contacts:

Mereo

+44 (0)333 023 7300

Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer

N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Broker to Mereo)

+44 (0)20 7496 3081

Phil Davies

Will Goode

Burns McClellan (US Investor Relations Adviser to Mereo)

+1 212 213 0006

Lisa Burns

Steve Klass

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations Adviser to Mereo)

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Simon Conway

Ciara Martin

Investors

investors@mereobiopharma.com

Disclaimer

Mereo BioPharma Group plc published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC
