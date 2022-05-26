Mereo BioPharma Received Notification of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced that on May 23, 2022, it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of Nasdaq. This notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s ADSs, and the ADSs will continue to trade, uninterrupted on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol “MREO.”



Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 21, 2022, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during this period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will be deemed to have regained compliance. Nasdaq will then provide a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event that Mereo does not regain compliance by November 21, 2022, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period by providing a written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during this second compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance during the initial grace period and is ineligible for an additional grace period, Nasdaq will provide written notice that the ADSs are subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market. In that event, the Company may appeal the determination to a hearing panel.

Mereo intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs. Receipt of this notification letter has no effect on the Company’s business operations.



Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases and plans to commercialize selected rare disease programs. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo’s lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (anti-TIGIT), has advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and three gynecological carcinomas, cervical, ovarian, and endometrial carcinomas. The Company’s second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates, alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). Alvelestat has received U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of AATD and positive top-line data were recently reported from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in North America, Europe and the UK. The Company’s partner, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., has initiated a pivotal Phase 2/3 pediatric study in young adults (5-25 years old) for setrusumab in OI and expects to initiate a study in pediatric patients (2-5 years old) in the second half of 2022.

