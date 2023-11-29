UNITED STATES
On November 28, 2023, Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Mereo BioPharma Group plc's (the "Company") Chief Executive Officer, purchased 150,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing five ordinary shares, nominal value £0.003 per share, of the Company in open market transactions at an average price of approximately $1.96 per ADS.
