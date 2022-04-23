Log in
    MREO   US5894921072

MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC

(MREO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.7400 USD   -2.63%
MEREO BIOPHARMA : Navicixizumab Phase 1b Data Has Been Published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology
PU
04/21European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/20European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
Mereo BioPharma : Navicixizumab Phase 1b Data Has Been Published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

04/23/2022 | 10:29am EDT
Navicixizumab Phase 1b has been data published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

Mereo BioPharma's partner for the development of Navicixizumab OncXerna announced that Navicixizumab Phase 1b data has been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Disclaimer

Mereo BioPharma Group plc published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 14:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -45,4 M -58,3 M -58,3 M
Net cash 2022 32,5 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,6 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 51,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 57,59 GBX
Average target price 714,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 140%
Managers and Directors
Denise Vera Scots-Knight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine Fox Chief Financial Officer
Peter John Fellner Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Lewicki Chief Scientific Officer
Ann Kapoun Senior VP-Translational Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC-53.75%80
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.27%78 173
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.96%74 138
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.14%68 843
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.32%45 411
BIONTECH SE-43.73%35 183