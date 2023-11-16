THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this notice or as to the action you should take, please take advice from a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), please send this document, together with the enclosed documents, at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. It is important that you submit your proxy vote electronically. Proxies may be submitted electronically using Link Group's Signal Shares share portal service at www.signalshares.com or in hard copy form if you request a hard copy Form of Proxy from the Company's registrar, Link Group. In order to be valid, proxy appointments must be submitted using Link Group's Signal Shares share portal service or in hard copy form to Link Group at PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, in each case, so as to be received by no later than 2.00 p.m. (UK Time) on 14 December 2023 or 48 hours before any adjourned meeting. The electronic appointment of a proxy using Link Group's Signal Shares share portal service or the completion and return of a Form of Proxy in hard copy form will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting at the General Meeting should they so wish. Any hard copy Form of Proxy should, to be valid, be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed on it. If you require a hard copy Form of Proxy (or assistance with how to complete, sign and return it) or assistance in submitting your proxy appointment electronically, please call Link Group's portal team on +44 (0)371 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (UK Time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales. If you hold your Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form (i.e. in CREST), you may appoint a proxy for the General Meeting by completing and transmitting a CREST Proxy Instruction in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual issued by Euroclear so that it is received by the registrar (under CREST Participation ID RA10) by no later than 2.00 p.m. (UK Time) on 14 December 2023. The time of receipt will be taken to be the time from which the registrar is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner proscribed by CREST. A copy of this document will also be available on the Company's website, https://www.mereobiopharma.com/gm2023 NOTICE OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC (THE "COMPANY") to be held at the 5th Floor, One Cavendish Place, London W1G 0QF, United Kingdom on 18 December 2023 at 2.00 p.m. (UK Time) Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This document contains statements about the Company that are or may be "forward-looking statements". We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbour provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this document, including, without limitation, statements regarding our status as a "foreign private issuer" and the consequences of losing such status are forward-looking statements. The words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or words or terms of similar substance, or the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of any such person, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance

Contents DEFINITIONS 4 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC 5 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 7 3

Definitions The definitions set out below apply throughout this document, unless the context requires otherwise: "Articles of Association" means the articles of association of the Company in force at the date of this document; "Articles Amendment" means the amendment to the Articles of Association described in paragraph 2 of the Letter from the Chairman of the Company contained in this document; "Company" means Mereo BioPharma Group plc; "Directors" means the directors of the Company as at the date of this document, whose names are set out on page 5 of this document; "Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; "Form of Proxy" means the form of proxy for use in relation to the General Meeting; "General Meeting" means the General Meeting of the Company, notice of which is contained in this document; "Nasdaq" means The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; "Notice of General Meeting" means the notice convening the General Meeting contained in this document; "Ordinary Shares" means the ordinary shares of £0.003 each in the capital of the Company; "Resolution" means the resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting as set out in the Notice of General Meeting; "Shareholders" means the holders of Ordinary Shares; and "UK Time" means the time in the United Kingdom. 4

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC (registered and incorporated in England and Wales with Company number 09481161) Directors Registered Office: Michael Wyzga (Chairman) 4th Floor, Dr. Denise Scots-Knight (Chief Executive Officer) One Cavendish Place, Dr. Jeremy Bender (Non-Executive Director) London W1G 0QF Dr. Anders Ekblom (Non-Executive Director) Dr. Pierre Jacquet (Non-Executive Director) 16 November 2023 Dr. Annalisa Jenkins (Non-Executive Director) Dr. Deepa Pakianathan (Non-Executive Director) Justin Roberts (Non-Executive Director) Dr. Daniel Shames (Non-Executive Director) Marc Yoskowitz (Non-Executive Director) (together, the "Directors") Dear Shareholder, Notice of General Meeting 1. Introduction The purpose of this document is to provide you with details of the General Meeting of the Company to be held on 18 December 2023 at 2.00 p.m. (UK Time) and convened by the formal Notice of General Meeting set out on page 7 of this document. This letter also explains the background to and reasons for the resolution which will be proposed at the General Meeting (the "Resolution"), why the Directors consider the Resolution to be in the best interests of shareholders of the Company as a whole and why they unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolution. 2. Background to and reasons for the Resolution The Company currently qualifies as a "foreign private issuer" under the Exchange Act. As a "foreign private issuer", the Company relies on certain home country governance practices rather than the corporate governance requirements of Nasdaq applicable to U.S. domestic companies, as is permitted by the listing requirements of Nasdaq. With effect from 1 January 2024, the Company will no longer qualify for "foreign private issuer" status and it will therefore be subject to, amongst other rules and requirements, the Nasdaq listing requirements applicable to U.S. domestic companies, including, but not limited to, requirements with respect to the composition of the board of directors and committees, certain corporate governance matters and shareholder approval of certain actions. The Board is committed to ensuring that the Company will be in compliance with all applicable additional rules and requirements as of 1 January 2024 and the Company, together with its advisers, have therefore undertaken a detailed review of its existing governance arrangements in order to identify and implement any required changes. 5

As part of this review, it has been identified that, in order to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(c), the Articles of Association must be amended so as to specify that the quorum for any meeting of the Shareholders shall not be less than 33 1/3 per cent. of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares (the "Articles Amendment"). The Resolution gives effect to the Articles Amendment and is proposed as a special resolution, requiring the approval of the Shareholders at the General Meeting by a majority of not less than 75 per cent. Approval by Shareholders of the Resolution will ensure that the Company is in compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules pertaining to Shareholder meeting quorum requirements as of 1 January 2024. Therefore, the Directors consider the Resolution to be in the best interests of Shareholders of the Company as a whole and unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of the Resolution. 3. Action to be taken Please submit your vote by proxy electronically using Link Group's Signal Shares share portal service at www.signalshares.com or in hard copy form if you request a hard copy Form of Proxy from the Company's registrar, Link Group. In order to be valid, proxy appointments must be submitted using Link Group's Signal Shares share portal service or in hard copy form to Link Group at PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, in each case, so as to be received by no later than 2.00 p.m. (UK Time) on 14 December 2023 or 48 hours before any adjourned meeting. If you require a hard copy Form of Proxy (or assistance with how to complete, sign and return it) or assistance in submitting your proxy appointment electronically, please call Link Group's portal team on +44 (0) 71 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales. If you hold your Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form (i.e. in CREST), you may appoint a proxy for the General Meeting by completing and transmitting a CREST Proxy Instruction in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual issued by Euroclear so that it is received by the registrar (under CREST Participation ID RA10) by no later than 2.00 p.m. (UK Time) on 14 December 2023 or 48 hours before any adjourned meeting. The time of receipt will be taken to be the time from which the registrar is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner proscribed by CREST. The appointment of a proxy will not preclude you from attending the General Meeting and voting in person if you so wish. 4. Recommendation The Directors consider that the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and is likely to promote the success of the Company. The Directors unanimously recommend that you vote IN FAVOUR of the proposed Resolution, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings. Yours faithfully, Michael Wyzga Chairman 6

MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC (the "Company") (registered and incorporated in England and Wales with company number 09481161) NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Meeting of the Company will be held at 5th Floor, One Cavendish Place, London W1G 0QF, United Kingdom on 18 December 2023 at 2.00 p.m. (UK Time) to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution. 1. That, with effect from the passing of this resolution, the articles of association of the Company be and are hereby amended by the replacement of article 39.2 and the addition and adoption of a new article 39.3, as follows: "39.2 Subject to the provisions of Article 39.3, the requisite quorum for general meetings of the Company shall be two qualifying persons, as determined in accordance with the Companies Act 2006. 39.3 If and for so long as the Company is subject to the rules and requirements of a securities exchange and such securities exchange requires the Company to have a quorum for general meetings then, in addition to the requisite quorum requirement in Article 39.2, in order for such general meeting to be quorate at least 33 1/3 per cent. of the Company's issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares (or such other amount as may be specified by such rules and requirements) must be present at such general meeting, whether represented in person (including, in the case of a corporate Member, by duly authorised representative) or by duly appointed proxy." BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Charles Sermon REGISTERED OFFICE Company Secretary 4th Floor One Cavendish Place 16 November 2023 London W1G 0QF 7

