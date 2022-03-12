Mereo BioPharma to Hold Virtual R&D Day on Monday, March 14, 2022

London and Redwood City, Calif., March 3, 2022 - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) ("Mereo" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day on Monday, March 14, 2022, to review the Company's alvelestat (MPH966) program. This will focus on the ongoing Phase 2 studies evaluating alvelestat in the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-related lung disease and provide updates on the ongoing investigator sponsored Phase 1b/2 study in patients with Bronchiolitis Obliterans ("BOS") following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation ("HCT") and the Phase 1b/2 hospitalized COVID-19 trial. The event will feature key opinion leaders and members of Mereo's management team.

Alvelestat R&D Day Information

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. GMT

Presenters:

Robert Stockley, MD, DSc, FRCP, FERS, Professor of Medicine at the University Hospital Birmingham (UK) and Director of the Lung Immunobiochemical Research Program at the University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Steven Pavletic, MD, Clinical Investigator and Head of the Graft versus-Host and Late Effects Section in the Immune Deficiency Cellular Therapy Program of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the Georgetown University, Lombardi Cancer Center, Division of Oncology

Annie Im, MD, Associate Professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Mike Wells, MD, MSPH, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Denise Scots-Knight, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

John Lewicki, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Jacqueline Parkin, MB, BS; PhD, Senior Vice President and Therapeutic Head

A live audio webcast of the R&D Day can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors. The event is expected to last approximately two hours. An archived replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company's website.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo's lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (anti-TIGIT), has advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and three gynecological carcinomas, cervical, ovarian, and endometrial carcinomas. The Company's second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates, alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). Alvelestat has recently received U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of AATD and is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, with top-line data expected in early Q2 2022. The Company's partner, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., is expected to initiate a pivotal pediatric study for setrusumab in OI in H1 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "estimate," "outlook" and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates.

All of the Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties some of which are significant or beyond its control and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of its latest Annual Report on Form 20-F, reports on Form 6-K and other documents furnished or filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company wishes to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.