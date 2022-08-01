Merger Mines : June 30, 2022

The accompanying unaudited financial statements of Merger Mines Corporation, for the Quarters Ending June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021 have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
These financial statements have not been reviewed or audited by external accountants.
/s/Lex Smith
Lex Smith
President
Merger Mines Corporation
Index to Financial Statements
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021
Statement of Operations for the:
Quarter Ending June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021 Statement of Cash Flows for the:
Quarter Ending June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021 Statement of Changes in Shareholders Equity
For the Period January 1, 2022, thru June 30, 2022 Notes to the Financial Statements
Merger Mines Corporation
Comparative Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
29,724
1,692
Accounts Receivable
0
0
Total Current Assets
29,724
1,692
Other Assets
Mining Claims
Investments
165,000
67,986
Notes Receivable
0
0
Total Other Assets
165,000
67,986
Total Assets
194,724
69,678
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
22,138
61,227
PPP Loan
15,750
Advances Payable
710,990
Total Current Liabilities
22,138
787,967
Long Term Liabilities
None
Total Liabilities
22,138
787,967
Equity
Common Stock
130,198
55,198
9,500,000 shares authorized and 1,301,981 shares issued
at June 30, 2022 and 551,981 shares issued at June 30, 2021
Additional Paid in Capital
2,178,617
1,544,727
Retained Earnings
(2,136,144)
(1,940,084)
Other Comprehensive Income
0
(378,045)
Treasury Stock
(85)
(85)
Total Equity
172,586
(718,289)
Total Liabilities and Equity
194,724
69,678
Merger Mines Corporation
Comparative Income Statement
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Gross Income
Rents
Misc Income
0
0
Interest/Dividends
Total Income
0
0
Operating Expenses
Professional Fees
800
50,027
Taxes
60
90
Property Related Expenses
50
5,192
Fees - Listing, Claim, Etc
3,500
6,542
Acquisition Research and Development
0
Administrative Expenses
1,040
11,806
Total Operating Expenses
5,450
73,657
Net Profit (Loss) from operations
(5,450)
(73,657)
Non Operating
Other Income
15,750
3,000
Realized Gain (Loss)
(281,031)
3,866
Net Non Operating Profit (Loss)
(265,281)
6,866
Total Net Profit (Loss)
(270,731)
(66,791)
