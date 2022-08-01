Log in
Merger Mines : June 30, 2022

08/01/2022
Merger Mines Corporation

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ending

June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Notice

The accompanying unaudited financial statements of Merger Mines Corporation, for the Quarters Ending June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021 have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

These financial statements have not been reviewed or audited by external accountants.

/s/Lex Smith

Lex Smith

President

Merger Mines Corporation

Index to Financial Statements

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021

Statement of Operations for the:

Quarter Ending June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021 Statement of Cash Flows for the:

Quarter Ending June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021 Statement of Changes in Shareholders Equity

For the Period January 1, 2022, thru June 30, 2022 Notes to the Financial Statements

Merger Mines Corporation

Comparative Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

29,724

1,692

Accounts Receivable

0

0

Total Current Assets

29,724

1,692

Other Assets

Mining Claims

`

`

Investments

165,000

67,986

Notes Receivable

0

0

Total Other Assets

165,000

67,986

Total Assets

194,724

69,678

Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable

22,138

61,227

PPP Loan

15,750

Advances Payable

710,990

Total Current Liabilities

22,138

787,967

Long Term Liabilities

None

Total Liabilities

22,138

787,967

Equity

Common Stock

130,198

55,198

9,500,000 shares authorized and 1,301,981 shares issued

at June 30, 2022 and 551,981 shares issued at June 30, 2021

Additional Paid in Capital

2,178,617

1,544,727

Retained Earnings

(2,136,144)

(1,940,084)

Other Comprehensive Income

0

(378,045)

Treasury Stock

(85)

(85)

Total Equity

172,586

(718,289)

Total Liabilities and Equity

194,724

69,678

Merger Mines Corporation

Comparative Income Statement

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Gross Income

Rents

Misc Income

0

0

Interest/Dividends

Total Income

0

0

Operating Expenses

Professional Fees

800

50,027

Taxes

60

90

Property Related Expenses

50

5,192

Fees - Listing, Claim, Etc

3,500

6,542

Acquisition Research and Development

0

Administrative Expenses

1,040

11,806

Total Operating Expenses

5,450

73,657

Net Profit (Loss) from operations

(5,450)

(73,657)

Non Operating

Other Income

15,750

3,000

Realized Gain (Loss)

(281,031)

3,866

Net Non Operating Profit (Loss)

(265,281)

6,866

Total Net Profit (Loss)

(270,731)

(66,791)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Merger Mines Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
