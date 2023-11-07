Meriaura Group Plc

Company announcement 7 November 2023 at 13.30 pm (EET)

Change in the Board of Directors of Meriaura Group Plc

Timi Hyppänen has resigned from the Board of Directors of Meriaura Group Plc for personal reasons. The resignation is effective immediately.

Continuing on the Board of Directors of Meriaura Group Plc are Jussi Mälkiä, Chairman, Feodor Aminoff, Kati Ihamäki, Ville Jussila and Jari Varjotie.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

CEO Kirsi Suopelto

Tel: +358 505 602 349

Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com



Meriaura Group Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. The information was submitted for publication on 7 November 2023 at 13.30 pm (EET) by the aforementioned person.



Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Maritime Logistics and Renewable Energy.

The Maritime Logistics business (Meriaura Ltd) is a significant driver of dry freight and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable maritime transport services while reducing carbon emissions from maritime transport. Long-term charter agreements, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects provide an opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of maritime logistics, VG-EcoFuel Ltd manufactures recycled biofuels from bio and recycled oils produced as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business (Meriaura Energy Ltd) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turnkey deliveries. At the heart of the systems are large-scale solar thermal systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. In addition, other energy production and storage technologies can be connected to the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors feature patented, nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Meriaura Energy helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.



www.meriauragroup.com