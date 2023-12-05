Official MERIAURA GROUP OYJ press release

Company Announcement 5 December 2023 at 10.40 a.m. (CET)

Meriaura Group resolved on a directed share issue without consideration relating to Board remuneration

The Board of Directors of Meriaura Group Plc (”Meriaura Group”) has resolved on a directed share issue to be used as a part of the Board members’ remuneration in accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of the company held on 12 May 2023 resolved that the members of the Board of Directors be paid the following remuneration for the term that begins at the end of the Annual General Meeting and ends at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: EUR 21,600 for the Chairman of the Board and EUR 10,800 for each of the other members of the Board. Kati Ihamäki (Board member since 1 November 2023) and Timi Hyppänen (Board membership ended on 7 November 2023) are entitled to only half of the remuneration. Approximately 40 per cent of the remuneration to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid by giving to the Board members company’s new shares based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors and approximately 60 per cent in cash. Cash portion of the remuneration will be paid in 12 monthly instalments to the extent it exceeds the amount of tax withholding from the remuneration. The number of remuneration shares will be determined on the basis of the value of the company’s share in First North Growth Market Finland as follows: the volume weighted average price of Meriaura Group Plc’s share within two (2) weeks following the publication of the half-year report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2023 will be used as the value of share.

The company issues a total of 465,708 new shares, which were offered for subscription without consideration to the existing members of the Board of Directors as well as Timi Hyppänen, whose Board membership has ended on 7 November 2023. When calculating the number of shares, the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on First North Growth Market Finland from 28 August 2023 to 8 September 2023, i.e. approximately EUR 0.05566, has been used as the value per share.

Further information:

CEO Kirsi Suopelto

Tel: +358 505 602 349

Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Maritime Logistics and Renewable Energy.

The Maritime Logistics business (Meriaura Ltd) is a significant driver of dry freight and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable maritime transport services while reducing carbon emissions from maritime transport. Long-term charter agreements, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects provide an opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of maritime logistics, VG-EcoFuel Ltd manufactures recycled biofuels from bio and recycled oils produced as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business (Meriaura Energy Ltd) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turnkey deliveries. At the heart of the systems are large-scale solar thermal systems, which are implemented using the company’s own efficient solar thermal collectors. In addition, other energy production and storage technologies can be connected to the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors feature patented, nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Meriaura Energy helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.