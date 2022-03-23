Merida Industry : To report 2021 employees' and directors' compensation
03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Provided by: MERIDA INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/23
Time of announcement
18:05:28
Subject
To report 2021 employees' and directors' compensation
Date of events
2022/03/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/23
2.Company name: MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence: board resolutions
6.Countermeasures: none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The employees' compensation: NTD 386,700,080
The directors' compensation: NTD 167,570,035
which will be distributed in full in cash.
Merida Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:31 UTC.