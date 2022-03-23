Merida Industry : To report 2021 employees' and directors' compensation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/23 2.Company name: MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA 5.Cause of occurrence: board resolutions 6.Countermeasures: none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The employees' compensation: NTD 386,700,080 The directors' compensation: NTD 167,570,035 which will be distributed in full in cash.