Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Merida Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9914   TW0009914002

MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(9914)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merida Industry : To report 2021 employees' and directors' compensation

03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MERIDA INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/23 Time of announcement 18:05:28
Subject 
 To report 2021 employees' and directors' compensation
Date of events 2022/03/23 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/23
2.Company name: MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence: board resolutions
6.Countermeasures: none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The employees' compensation: NTD 386,700,080
The directors' compensation: NTD 167,570,035
which will be distributed in full in cash.

Disclaimer

Merida Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
06:17aMERIDA INDUSTRY : To report 2021 employees' and directors' compensation
PU
01/25MERIDA INDUSTRY : Chang to the acting spokesperson of the company
PU
01/25MERIDA INDUSTRY : Change to the chief internal auditor of the company
PU
01/13Investing in bicycles pays off
2021Merida Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Merida's board of directors meeting on nov 11th has approved the Q3 financial
PU
2021Merida Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2021Merida Industry Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Merida Industry Co., Ltd. Elects Audit Committee Members
CI
2021Merida Industry Co., Ltd. Elects Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 29 713 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
Net income 2021 4 315 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2021 3 518 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 76 241 M 2 670 M 2 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Merida Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 255,00 TWD
Average target price 354,08 TWD
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sung Chu Tseng Chairman & General Manager
Hsueh Liang Tsai Director & Senior Vice President-Administration
Shui Chin Chen Independent Director
Chien Nan Chen Independent Director
Zong Ying Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.14%2 670
SHIMANO INC.-10.80%20 703
POOL CORPORATION-15.75%19 155
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-23.01%9 129
YAMAHA CORPORATION-5.64%7 613
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-9.51%6 983