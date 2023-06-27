On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. S0702, and the Spanish Institute of Registered Auditors' list of companies with No. 10.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated annual accounts pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised.

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Annual Accounts section of our report.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated annual accounts give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the consolidated equity and consolidated financial position of the Group at 31 December 2022, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (specified in note 2 to the consolidated annual accounts) and, in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria set forth therein.

We have audited the consolidated annual accounts of Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. (the "Parent") and subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2022, and the consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and consolidated notes.

Most Relevant Aspects of the Audit________________________________________

The most relevant aspects of the audit are those that, in our professional judgement, have been considered as the most significant risks of material misstatement in the audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period. These risks were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these risks.

Valuation of investment property (see notes 2, 4 and 7 to the consolidated annual accounts)

The Group holds a significant amount of its assets in investment property corresponding to buildings earmarked for lease to obtain revenues. The Group assesses investment property quarterly for indications of impairment, for the purpose of determining whether the carrying amount exceeds the recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of real estate property is determined by an appraisal performed by an independent expert. In this regard, this amount is calculated by applying valuation techniques which often require the exercise of judgement by the independent expert and the Directors, as well as the use of assumptions and estimates. Due to the high level of judgement, the uncertainty associated with these estimates and the significance of the carrying amount of the investment property, this has been considered a relevant aspect of our audit.

Our audit procedures included understanding the process for measuring investment property, as well as assessing the methodology and assumptions applied in the preparation of the appraisal used in this process, for which purpose we involved our valuation specialists. We also assessed whether the disclosures in the consolidated annual accounts meet the requirements of the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group.

Other Information: Consolidated Directors' Report __________________________

Other information solely comprises the 2022 consolidated directors' report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the Parent's Directors and which does not form an integral part of the consolidated annual accounts.

Our audit opinion on the consolidated annual accounts does not encompass the consolidated directors' report. Our responsibility for the consolidated directors' report, in accordance with the requirements of prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts, consists of assessing and reporting on the consistency of the consolidated directors' report with the consolidated annual accounts, based on knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit of the aforementioned consolidated annual accounts, and assessing and reporting on whether the content and presentation of the consolidated directors' report are in accordance with applicable legislation. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to report them.

Based on the work carried out, as described in the preceding paragraph, the information contained in the consolidated directors' report is consistent with that disclosed in the consolidated annual accounts for 2022 and the content and presentation of the report are in accordance with applicable legislation.