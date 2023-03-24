Advanced search
    MLMIV   ES0105559001

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

(MLMIV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:17:54 2023-03-23 pm EDT
17.70 EUR    0.00%
Meridia RE IV SOCIMI U : Capital contribution distribution

03/24/2023 | 08:52am EDT
MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

640 Diagonal Avenue, Floor 5, Barcelona (Spain)

www.meridiareivsocimi.com

Barcelona, 24 March 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. ("the Company" or "MRE-IV") hereby notifies the following:

PRESS RELEASE

On 23 March 2023, the sole shareholder of the Company approved a monetary distribution of the shareholder contributions amounting to €2,835,000. The payment of such distribution has been done directly by the Company to its sole shareholder Meridia Real Estate IV SCA SICAV- RAIF.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require.

Yours faithfully,

Mr. José Luis Raso Fernández

Member of the Board of Directors of

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

Disclaimer

Meridia Re IV Socimi SAU published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Javier Faus Santasusana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
