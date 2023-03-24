Meridia RE IV SOCIMI U : Capital contribution distribution

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

640 Diagonal Avenue, Floor 5, Barcelona (Spain)

www.meridiareivsocimi.com

Barcelona, 24 March 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. ("the Company" or "MRE-IV") hereby notifies the following:

PRESS RELEASE

On 23 March 2023, the sole shareholder of the Company approved a monetary distribution of the shareholder contributions amounting to €2,835,000. The payment of such distribution has been done directly by the Company to its sole shareholder Meridia Real Estate IV SCA SICAV- RAIF.

Mr. José Luis Raso Fernández

Member of the Board of Directors of

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.