Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLMIV   ES0105559001

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

(MLMIV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:39:38 2023-01-11 pm EST
17.70 EUR    0.00%
05:30aMeridia Re Iv Socimi U : Real Estate Asset acquisition and Equity contribution
PU
05:30aMeridia Re Iv Socimi U : Real Estate Asset acquisition (Pere IV) and Equity contribution
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Minutes of the decisions of the sole shareholder - dividend distributions and SH constribution reduction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridia RE IV SOCIMI U : Real Estate Asset acquisition (Pere IV) and Equity contribution

01/12/2023 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

640 Diagonal Avenue, Floor 5, Barcelona (Spain)

www.meridiareivsocimi.com

Barcelona, 12 January 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. ("the Company" or "MRE-IV") hereby notifies the following:

PRESS RELEASE

On today's date, 12 January 2023, the Company's subsidiary Meridia RE IV Proyecto 21, S.L.U. (the "Subsidiary") has acquired full ownership of the office buildings located at the street Pere IV 86 of Barcelona for 9.2 million euros, which have been paid on today's date.

For the purposes of financing this acquisition and providing liquidity to the Company's structure, the sole shareholder of the Company has made an equity contribution to the Company for 9.4 million euros on 10 January 2023.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require.

Yours faithfully,

Mr. José Luis Raso Fernández

Member of the Board of Directors of

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

Disclaimer

Meridia Re IV Socimi SAU published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.
05:30aMeridia Re Iv Socimi U : Real Estate Asset acquisition and Equity contribution
PU
05:30aMeridia Re Iv Socimi U : Real Estate Asset acquisition (Pere IV) and Equity contribution
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Minutes of the decisions of the sole shareholder - dividend distr..
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Dividend distributions and SH constribution reduction
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Sale of assets
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Quarterly Reporting Q3 2022
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Sale of Assets and Capital Contribution Distribution
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Meridiana Financing
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Equity Contribution
PU
2022Meridia Re Iv Socimi U : Quarterly reporting Q2 2022
PU
More news
Chart MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.
Duration : Period :
Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Javier Faus Santasusana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer