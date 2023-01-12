Meridia RE IV SOCIMI U : Real Estate Asset acquisition (Pere IV) and Equity contribution

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

640 Diagonal Avenue, Floor 5, Barcelona (Spain)

www.meridiareivsocimi.com

Barcelona, 12 January 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. ("the Company" or "MRE-IV") hereby notifies the following:

PRESS RELEASE

On today's date, 12 January 2023, the Company's subsidiary Meridia RE IV Proyecto 21, S.L.U. (the "Subsidiary") has acquired full ownership of the office buildings located at the street Pere IV 86 of Barcelona for 9.2 million euros, which have been paid on today's date.

For the purposes of financing this acquisition and providing liquidity to the Company's structure, the sole shareholder of the Company has made an equity contribution to the Company for 9.4 million euros on 10 January 2023.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require.

Yours faithfully,

Mr. José Luis Raso Fernández

Member of the Board of Directors of

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.