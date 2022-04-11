Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLMIV   ES0105559001

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

(MLMIV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/10 08:19:35 pm EDT
18.55 EUR    0.00%
02:51pMERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Signing MGP and capital contribution distribution
PU
02/15MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Quarterly reporting Q4 2021
PU
02/15MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Quarterly Report (Q4 2021)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridia RE IV SOCIMI U : Signing MGP and capital contribution distribution

04/11/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

640 Diagonal Avenue, Floor 5, Barcelona (Spain) www.meridiareivsocimi.com

Barcelona, 11 April 2022

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. ("the Company" or "MRE-IV") hereby notifies the following:

PRESS RELEASE

On 29 March 2022, the Company, among others, has signed several private agreements subject to certain conditions precedent to transfer to the vehicles MERIDIA GLAMPING PROGRAM A, F.C.R. and MERIDIA GLAMPING PROGRAM B, S.C.R., S.A., both managed by MERIDIA CAPITAL PARTNERS, S.G.E.I.C., S.A.: (i) the shares held by the Company representing 100% of the share capital of its subsidiaries Meridia RE IV Proyecto 5, S.L.U., Meridia RE IV Proyecto 9, S.L.U., Meridia RE IV Proyecto 12, S.L.U., Meridia RE IV Proyecto 16, S.L.U., Meridia RE IV Proyecto 18, S.A.U. and Meridia RE IV Proyecto 20, S.L.U. (jointly, the "Subsidiaries"); (ii) the shares held by the Company representing 24.97% of the share capital of WeCamp Future, S.L.; (iii) the intercompany loans granted by the Company to the Subsidiaries; (iv) the profit participation loan granted by the Company to WeCamp Future, S.L.; and (v) the contractual position of the Company as potential purchaser of the shares representing 100% of the share capital of Instalaciones Turísticas de Cadaqués, S.A. under a private sale and purchase agreement subject to conditions precedent (jointly, the "Transaction"). The total price of the Transaction is approximately 36 million euros, which is composed of a fix price of approximately 33.3 million euros and a contingent or variable price of approximately 2.7 million euros.

The Transaction will be effective as from the date when certain conditions precedent are fulfilled, provided that this happens no later than 30 April 2022.

On the other hand, on 8 April 2022 the sole shareholder of the Company approved a monetary distribution of the shareholder contributions amounting to 4 million euros.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require.

Yours faithfully,

Mr. José Luis Raso Fernández Member of the Board of Directors of MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

Disclaimer

Meridia Re IV Socimi SAU published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 18:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.
02:51pMERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Signing MGP and capital contribution distribution
PU
02/15MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Quarterly reporting Q4 2021
PU
02/15MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Quarterly Report (Q4 2021)
PU
02/15MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. : 4th quarter report
CO
01/26MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Facility Agreement - Meridia RE IV Proyecto 11, S.L.U.
PU
2021MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Real Estate Asset acquisition and Equity contribution
PU
2021MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Real
PU
2021CANCEL AND REPLACE : Real - Real Estate Asset acquisition and Equity contribution
PU
2021MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Real Estate Asset acquisition and Equity contribution
PU
2021MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Quarterly Reporting (Q3 2021)
PU
More news
Chart MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.
Duration : Period :
Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Javier Faus Santasusana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer