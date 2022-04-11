Meridia RE IV SOCIMI U : Signing MGP and capital contribution distribution

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.

Barcelona, 11 April 2022

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. ("the Company" or "MRE-IV") hereby notifies the following:

PRESS RELEASE

On 29 March 2022, the Company, among others, has signed several private agreements subject to certain conditions precedent to transfer to the vehicles MERIDIA GLAMPING PROGRAM A, F.C.R. and MERIDIA GLAMPING PROGRAM B, S.C.R., S.A., both managed by MERIDIA CAPITAL PARTNERS, S.G.E.I.C., S.A.: (i) the shares held by the Company representing 100% of the share capital of its subsidiaries Meridia RE IV Proyecto 5, S.L.U., Meridia RE IV Proyecto 9, S.L.U., Meridia RE IV Proyecto 12, S.L.U., Meridia RE IV Proyecto 16, S.L.U., Meridia RE IV Proyecto 18, S.A.U. and Meridia RE IV Proyecto 20, S.L.U. (jointly, the "Subsidiaries"); (ii) the shares held by the Company representing 24.97% of the share capital of WeCamp Future, S.L.; (iii) the intercompany loans granted by the Company to the Subsidiaries; (iv) the profit participation loan granted by the Company to WeCamp Future, S.L.; and (v) the contractual position of the Company as potential purchaser of the shares representing 100% of the share capital of Instalaciones Turísticas de Cadaqués, S.A. under a private sale and purchase agreement subject to conditions precedent (jointly, the "Transaction"). The total price of the Transaction is approximately 36 million euros, which is composed of a fix price of approximately 33.3 million euros and a contingent or variable price of approximately 2.7 million euros.

The Transaction will be effective as from the date when certain conditions precedent are fulfilled, provided that this happens no later than 30 April 2022.

On the other hand, on 8 April 2022 the sole shareholder of the Company approved a monetary distribution of the shareholder contributions amounting to 4 million euros.

