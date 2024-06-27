Auditor's Report on Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A. (Sociedad Unipersonal) and subsidiaries (Together with the consolidated annual accounts and consolidated directors' report of Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. and subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2023) (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

KPMG Auditores, S.L. Torre Realia Plaça d'Europa, 41-43 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) Independent Auditor's Report on the Consolidated Annual Accounts (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) To the sole shareholder of Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A. (Sociedad Unipersonal) Opinion___________________________________________________________________ We have audited the consolidated annual accounts of Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. (the "Parent") and subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2023, and the consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and consolidated notes. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated annual accounts give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the consolidated equity and consolidated financial position of the Group at 31 December 2023, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (specified in note 2 to the consolidated annual accounts) and, in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria set forth therein. Basis for Opinion__________________________________________________________ We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Annual Accounts section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated annual accounts pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. KPMG Auditores S.L., a limited liability Spanish company and a member firm of the KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved. Paseo de la Castellana, 259C 28046 Madrid On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors with number S0702, and the Spanish Institute of Registered Auditors' list of companies with reference No. 10. Reg. Mer Madrid, T. 11.961, F. 90, Sec. 8, H. M -188.007, Inscrip. 9 N.I.F. B-78510153

2 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Most Relevant Aspects of the Audit________________________________________ The most relevant aspects of the audit are those that, in our professional judgement, have been considered as the most significant risks of material misstatement in the audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period. These risks were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these risks. Valuation of investment property (see notes 2 d), 4 and 5 to the consolidated annual accounts) The Group holds a significant amount of its assets in investment property corresponding to buildings earmarked for lease to obtain revenues. The Group assesses investment property quarterly for indications of impairment, for the purpose of determining whether the carrying amount exceeds the recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of real estate property is determined by an appraisal performed by an independent expert. In this regard, this amount is calculated by applying valuation techniques which often require the exercise of judgement by the independent expert and the Directors, as well as the use of assumptions and estimates. Due to the high level of judgement, the uncertainty associated with these estimates and the significance of the carrying amount of the investment property, this has been considered a relevant aspect of our audit. Our audit procedures included understanding the process for measuring investment property, as well as assessing the methodology and assumptions applied in the preparation of the appraisal used in this process, for which purpose we involved our valuation specialists. We also assessed whether the disclosures in the consolidated annual accounts meet the requirements of the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group. Other Information: Consolidated Directors' Report___________________________ Other information solely comprises the 2023 consolidated directors' report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the Parent's Directors and which does not form an integral part of the consolidated annual accounts. Our audit opinion on the consolidated annual accounts does not encompass the consolidated directors' report. Our responsibility for the consolidated directors' report, in accordance with the requirements of prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts, consists of assessing and reporting on the consistency of the consolidated directors' report with the consolidated annual accounts, based on knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit of the aforementioned consolidated annual accounts, and assessing and reporting on whether the content and presentation of the consolidated directors' report are in accordance with applicable legislation. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to report them. Based on the work carried out, as described in the preceding paragraph, the information contained in the consolidated directors' report is consistent with that disclosed in the consolidated annual accounts for 2023 and the content and presentation of the report are in accordance with applicable legislation.

3 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Directors' Responsibility for the Consolidated Annual Accounts______________ The Parent's Directors are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated annual accounts in such a way that they give a true and fair view of the consolidated equity, consolidated financial position and consolidated financial performance of the Group in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group in Spain, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated annual accounts, the Parent's Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Annual Accounts_ Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated annual accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated annual accounts. As part of an audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated annual accounts, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Parent's Directors.

4 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Conclude on the appropriateness of the Parent's Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated annual accounts or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated annual accounts, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated annual accounts represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves a true and fair view.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated annual accounts. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the Directors of the Parent regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. From the significant risks communicated to the Directors of Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U., we determine those that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period and which are therefore the most significant risks. We describe these risks in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter. KPMG Auditores, S.L. On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. S0702 (Signed on original in Spanish) David Relats Barragán On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. 20680 27 June 2024

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Annual Accounts and Consolidated Directors' Report 31 December 2023 (With Auditor's Report thereon) (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish‐language version prevails.)

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheet 31 December 2023 (Expressed in Euros) (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish‐language version prevails.) Assets Note 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Investment property Note 5 164,824,055.71 127,455,616.41 Land 62,901,635.78 39,803,512.91 Buildings 100,674,537.13 72,721,025.99 Investments in adaptation and advances 1,247,882.80 14,931,077.51 Non-current investments Notes 8 & 9 2,107,936.03 2,422,022.40 Derivatives Note 10 1,049,715.19 1,624,429.29 Other financial assets 1,058,220.84 797,593.11 Total non-current assets 166,931,991.74 129,877,638.81 Trade and other receivables Notes 8 & 9 4,475,634.29 3,395,519.71 Trade receivables - current 2,396,444.37 828,351.01 Other receivables Notes 8 & 9 108,171.48 885,616.25 Current tax assets Notes 9 & 15 45,552.27 18,831.21 Public entities, other Notes 9 & 15 1,925,466.17 1,662,721.24 Current investments Notes 8 & 9 6,289,634.27 3,704,185.84 Loans to third parties Note 10 2,767,809.67 - Derivatives 135,160.56 163,428.20 Other financial assets 3,386,664.04 3,540,757.64 Prepayments for current assets 88,933.33 11,675.74 Cash and cash equivalents 2,392,923.32 21,040,544.99 Cash 2,392,923.32 21,040,544.99 Total current assets 13,247,125.21 28,151,926.28 Total assets 180,179,116.95 158,029,565.09 The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated annual accounts.

MERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheet 31 December 2023 (Expressed in Euros) (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish‐language version prevails.) Equity and Liabilities Note 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Capital and reserves Capital Registered capital Other shareholder contributions Reserves Other reserves Prior years' losses Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to the Parent (Interim dividend) Total equity Non-current payables Loans and borrowings Other financial liabilities Deferred tax liabilities Total non-current liabilities Current payables Loans and borrowings Other financial liabilities Trade and other payables Payables, related parties Other payables Public entities, other Total current liabilities Total equity and liabilities Note 11 101,759,129.03 77,804,406.83 5,000,000.00 5,000,000.00 111,605,000.00 83,370,000.00 - 1,001,800.00 (11,567,393.17) (9,162,731.56) Note 3 (4,280,277.80) 14,597,138.39 (16,000,000.00) - 101,759,129.03 77,804,406.83 Notes 12 & 68,213,107.41 49,929,246.61 13 66,796,857.42 48,789,905.04 1,416,249.99 1,139,341.57 Note 15 4,257,072.85 3,855,322.40 72,470,180.26 53,784,569.01 Notes 12 & 4,444,359.95 22,935,804.33 13 3,803,107.81 2,419,163.44 641,252.14 20,516,640.89 Notes 12 & 1,505,447.71 3,504,784.92 686,844.04 1,265,371.23 13 Notes 12 & 664,279.58 2,092,611.79 13 Notes 13 & 154,324.09 146,801.90 15 5,949,807.66 26,440,589.25 180,179,116.95 158,029,565.09 The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated annual accounts.

MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Income Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023 (Expressed in Euros) (Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish‐language version prevails.) Note 2023 2022 Notes 5 & Revenue 5,479,171.02 4,239,285.37 18 Services rendered 4,239,285.37 5,479,171.02 Other operating income Note 18 1,058,185.99 1,590,170.14 Non-trading and other operating income (other than rentals) 1,590,170.14 1,058,185.99 Personnel expenses (177,723.28) (50,109.31) Salaries, wages and similar Note 18 (37,500.08) (141,922.77) Employee benefits expense (12,609.23) (35,800.51) Other operating expenses Note 5 (7,813,235.05) (7,036,567.59) External services (6,084,198.45) (6,441,228.03) Taxes (950,673.87) (1,331,718.18) Losses, impairment and changes in trade provisions (33,304.72) (307.20) Other operating expenses (6,984.12) (1,388.07) Amortisation and depreciation Note 5 (2,719,424.51) (2,659,272.47) Impairment and gains on disposal of fixed assets Note 5 756,601.22 4,881,776.02 Impairment and losses 993,412.96 (992,998.19) Gains/(losses) on disposal and other Note 5 (236,811.74) 5,874,774.21 Gains on disposal of consolidated investees Note 4 13,802,829.80 273,668.15 Other gains/(losses) (345,638.87) 850,227.29 Results from operating activities 12,986,207.51 (856,263.59) Finance income 61,497.41 1,326,224.47 Other 1,326,224.47 61,497.41 Finance costs (2,048,926.33) (3,498,586.65) Other (3,498,586.65) (2,048,926.33) Change in fair value of financial instruments 3,350,634.26 Note 10 (701,341.28) Trading portfolio and other (701,341.28) 3,350,634.26 Net finance cost/income 1,363,205.34 (2,873,703.46) Consolidated profit/(loss) before income tax 14,349,412.85 (3,729,967.05) Income tax Note 15 247,725.54 (550,310.75) Consolidated profit/(loss) for the year 14,597,138.39 (4,280,277.80) Profit/(loss) attributable to the Parent 14,597,138.39 (4,280,277.80) The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated annual accounts.