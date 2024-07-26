MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.
640 Diagonal Avenue, Floor 5, Barcelona (Spain)
www.meridiareivsocimi.com
Barcelona, July 26, 2024
Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. ("the Company" or "MRE-IV") hereby notifies the following:
PRESS RELEASE
On July 26, 2024, the sole shareholder of the Company approved a monetary distribution of the shareholder contributions amounting to €4,100,000. The payment of such distribution has been done directly by the Company to its sole shareholder Meridia Real Estate IV SCA SICAV-RAIF.
We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require.
Yours faithfully,
Mr. José Luis Raso Fernández
Member of the Board of Directors of
MERIDIA RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U.
