Meridia RE IV, SOCIMI, S.A.U. is a Listed Real Estate Investment Company (REIT) specialized in the ownership and management of real estate assets located primarily in Madrid and Barcelona. At the end of 2022, the real estate portfolio, consisting of 9 assets (3 office buildings, 1 hotel, 2 industrial sites and 3 camping units), had a market value of EUR 127.5 million.

