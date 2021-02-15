Log in
MERIDIA REAL ESTATE III, SOCIMI, S.A.

(YMRE)
Meridia Real Estate III SOCIMI S A : Informe trimestral (T4 2020)

02/15/2021
QUARTERLY REPORT

Meridia Real Estate III, SOCIMI, S.A.

December 2020

Q4 2020 QUARTERLY REPORT

Meridia Real Estate III, SOCIMI, S.A.

December 2020

Important Notice and Disclaimer

This report ("Report") was prepared by Meridia Capital Partners SGEIC, S.A. ("Meridia") for investor informational purposes only and may not be used for any other purpose.

This Report includes information about the past performance of the Meridia Real Estate III, SOCIMI, S.A (the "Vehicle) investments. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that the Vehicle or any of its investments will achieve or continue to achieve results comparable to its past performance. Similarly, there can be no assurance that the Vehicle will be able to implement its investment strategy or achieve its investment objective.

Unless speciﬁcally otherwise indicated, all performance information presented herein is calculated on a "gross" basis without giving eﬀect to management fees, carried interest fees, transaction costs and other expenses to be borne by investors, which will reduce returns and in the aggregate may be substantial.

Statements contained in the Report that are not historical facts (such as those relating to current and future market conditions and trends in respect thereof) are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of Meridia. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained in this Report constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identiﬁed by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "target" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results, including the actual performance of the Vehicle, may diﬀer materially from those expressed or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

Nothing contained in this Report may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, forecast or representation as to future events or result and thus no representation is made or assurance given that the above-mentioned statements, views, projections or forecasts are correct or that the objectives of the Vehicle will be achieved. Investors must determine for themselves what reliance (if any) they should place on such statements, views, projections or forecasts and none of the Vehicle, Meridia or any of their respective directors, oﬃcers, employees, members, partners, shareholders or aﬃliates assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

This document does not constitute a recommendation, oﬀer to sell or purchase the shares of the Company, nor can it in any way be considered an invitation to enter into any contract or commitment in relation to any share, investment, investment management service or advisory service. Potential investors should carefully consider whether an investment is suitable for them in light of their circumstances, knowledge and ﬁnancial resources, so they should consult their own professional and independent advisers.

It is expressly pointed out that Meridia's valuations of unrealized investments are based on assumptions that Meridia believes are reasonable under the circumstances and, consequently, the actual realized returns on unrealized investments will depend on, among other factors, future operating results, the value of the assets and market conditions at the time of disposition, any related transaction costs and the timing and manner of sale, all of which may diﬀer from the assumptions on which the valuations used in the performance data contained herein are based. Accordingly, the actual realized returns on these unrealized investments may diﬀer materially from the returns indicated herein.

Certain information contained herein has been obtained from published sources and/or prepared by other parties, which in certain cases has not been updated through the date hereof. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purpose used herein, none of the Vehicle, Meridia or any of their respective directors, oﬃcers, employees, members, partners, shareholders or aﬃliates assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Meridia Real Estate III Socimi SA published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 17,2 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2019 -3,31 M -4,01 M -4,01 M
Net Debt 2019 91,9 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2019 -40,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 147 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,55x
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 51,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adalberto Cordoncillo Antón Chief Executive Officer & Director
Javier Faus Santasusana Chairman
Cristina Badenes Torrens Director
Elisabet Gómez Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIA REAL ESTATE III, SOCIMI, S.A.1.69%178
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.61%63 245
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.39%39 257
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-2.90%25 166
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.47%23 321
SEGRO PLC2.15%15 964
