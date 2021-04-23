Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meridian Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EBSB

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC.

(EBSB)
  Report
MERIDIAN BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. - EBSB

04/23/2021 | 09:13pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EBSB) to Independent Bank Corp. (NasdaqGS: INDB). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Meridian will receive only 0.2750 of a share of Independent for each share of Meridian that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ebsb/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 210 M - -
Net income 2021 71,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 1 101 M 1 101 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 89,7%
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 21,92 $
Spread / Highest target 9,49%
Spread / Average Target -4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard J. Gavegnano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth R. Fisher Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John A. Carroll Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marilyn A. Censullo Independent Director
Gregory F. Natalucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC.47.02%895
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%446 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%329 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%281 166
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%211 307
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%204 863
