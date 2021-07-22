Meridian Bancorp : Announces Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Contact: Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(978) 977-2211
Boston, Massachusetts (July 22, 2021): Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Meridian') (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the 'Bank'), announced net income of $16.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $24.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $17.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $40.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, up from $30.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company's return on average assets was 1.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 1.25%, up from 0.95% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company's return on average equity was 8.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 12.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 9.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 10.36%, up from 8.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am pleased to report net income of $16.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $40.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 35.1% increase over the six months ended June 30, 2020. These earnings reflect a 4.0% increase in net interest income and an improvement in the net interest margin to 3.08%, from 3.05%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Also affecting the 2021 results was the recognition of an expense of $3.3 million with respect to a previously disclosed legal judgment related to a loan assumed in the Mt. Washington Bank acquisition over ten years ago. The Company also incurred $1.1 million in merger-related expenses associated with the Company's proposed transaction with Independent Bank Corp.'
The Company's net interest income was $47.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $397,000, or 0.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.95% and 3.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 2.86% and 3.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 4.0%, to $96.2 million from the six months ended June 30, 2020. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.93% and 3.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 2.76% and 3.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Total interest and dividend income totaled $55.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 10.8% from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a 9.8% decrease in the Company's average loan balances to $5.161 billion. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis was 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, down 47 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the Company's total interest and dividend income totaled $113.2 million, a decrease of $15.0 million, or 11.7%, from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the Company's average loan balances of $437.8 million, or 7.6%, to $5.294 billion.
Total interest expense totaled $7.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 48.2%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 60.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.34% from 0.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company's total cost of funds was 0.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 51 basis points from 1.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total interest expense totaled $17.0 million, a decrease of $18.7 million, or 52.4%, from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.39% from 1.13% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company's total cost of funds was 0.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, down 69 basis points from the six months ended June 30, 2020.
The Company's provision for credit losses was $749,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the Company recognized a provision reversal of $4.5 million compared to a provision of $10.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was
$64.3 million, or 1.28%, of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $68.8 million, or 1.25%, of total loans at December 31, 2020.Non-performing assets were $10.5million, or 0.17% of total assets,at June 30, 2021, compared to$3.8 million, or 0.06% of total assets,atJune 30, 2020.
Non-interest income was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $5.6 million, or 64.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset recognized in the second quarter of 2020, and a $1.8 million valuation decrease on marketable equity securities, net. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income increased $154,000, or 2.0%, to $8.0 million from $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $3.0 million valuation increase on marketable equity securities, net, a $1.3 million increase in gain on sale of equity securities, net, partially offset by a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset realized in 2020.
Non-interest expenses were $28.0 million, or 1.74% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $23.3 million, or 1.46% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company's efficiency ratio was 53.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 46.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest expenses increased $4.0 million, or 8.0%, to $53.6 million from $49.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, due primarily to $3.3 million in expense for a legal judgment related to a loan assumed in the Mt. Washington Bank acquisition included in other general and administrative and $1.1 million in merger and acquisition related expenses realized in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the efficiency ratio is 51.35% compared to 50.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.9%, compared to $5.8 million, or an effective rate of 25.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the provision for income taxes was $14.2 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.8%, compared to $10.1 million, reflecting an effective rate of 24.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Total assets were $6.287 billion at June 30, 2021, down $332.7 million, or 5.0%, from $6.620 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans were $4.937 billion at June 30, 2021, down $507.2 million, or 9.3%, from December 31, 2020, despite loan originations of $449.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $4.5 million, or 6.6%, to $64.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $68.8 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to changes in the volume and mix of the loan portfolio.
Total deposits were $4.864 billion at June 30, 2021, down $217.4 million, or 4.3%, from $5.081 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, decreased $60.1million, or 1.6%, during the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $3.802 billion, or 78.2% of total deposits, compared to 76.0% at December 31, 2020. The decrease in core deposits included the payoff of $175.6 million in brokered interest-bearing demand deposits. Certificates of deposit decreased $157.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, inclusive of a $68.3 million decrease in brokered certificates of deposit. Total borrowings were $560.6 million at June 30, 2021, down $147.6 million, or 20.8%, from December 31, 2020, primarily due to $50.0 million in matured advances from the FHLB and paying down all borrowings from the Federal Reserve's PPPLF program.
Total stockholders' equity increased $32.3 million, or 4.2%, to $801.2 million at June 30, 2021 from $768.9 million at December 31, 2020. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to net income of $40.9 million, partially offset by dividends of $0.20 per share totaling $10.1 million. Stockholders' equity to assets was 12.74% at June 30, 2021, compared to 12.13% at March 31, 2021 and 11.61% at December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $14.81 at June 30, 2021 from $14.25 at December 31, 2020. Market price per share increased 37.2% to $20.46 at June 30, 2021 from $14.91 at December 31, 2020. The Company and the Bank exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well capitalized at June 30, 2021.
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 43 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 42 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'will,' 'expects,' 'project,' 'may,' 'could,' 'developments,' 'strategic,' 'launching,' 'opportunities,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'targets' and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Meridian Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the effects of any health pandemic, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, and competition and the risk factors described in
the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.'s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
June 30,
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,101,359
$
1,034,107
$
914,586
$
508,627
Securities available for sale, at fair value
9,810
10,518
11,326
13,022
Marketable equity securities, at fair value
9,112
8,900
12,189
16,401
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
26,184
28,447
30,658
33,282
Loans held for sale
5,711
7,422
8,224
3,682
Loans:
One- to four-family
489,310
517,442
564,146
635,683
Home equity lines of credit
56,032
64,370
68,721
74,246
Multi-family
809,317
878,331
880,552
941,922
Commercial real estate
2,295,030
2,419,715
2,499,660
2,556,088
Construction
645,622
625,961
731,432
742,845
Commercial and industrial
703,745
779,603
765,195
760,546
Consumer
9,749
10,307
10,707
11,867
Total loans
5,008,805
5,295,729
5,520,413
5,723,197
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(64,300
)
(63,436
)
(68,824
)
(60,547
)
Net deferred loan origination fees
(7,930
)
(8,298
)
(7,784
)
(8,340
)
Loans, net
4,936,575
5,223,995
5,443,805
5,654,310
Bank-owned life insurance
42,402
42,138
41,877
41,334
Premises and equipment, net
64,649
65,394
66,850
67,098
Accrued interest receivable
19,932
22,498
23,173
17,300
Deferred tax asset, net
21,437
21,418
21,355
16,873
Goodwill
20,378
20,378
20,378
20,378
Core deposit intangible
1,445
1,548
1,651
1,887
Other assets
28,147
17,162
23,776
23,776
Total assets
$
6,287,141
$
6,503,925
$
6,619,848
$
6,417,970
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non interest-bearing demand deposits
$
801,612
$
751,809
$
711,573
$
709,924
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,270,484
1,461,236
1,364,548
1,291,458
Money market deposits
863,526
852,747
930,507
753,980
Regular savings and other deposits
866,191
870,961
855,329
833,951
Certificates of deposit
1,061,914
1,160,616
1,219,210
1,231,084
Total deposits
4,863,727
5,097,369
5,081,167
4,820,397
Short-term borrowings
-
-
-
25,000
Long-term debt
560,625
560,625
708,245
779,101
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
61,575
56,847
61,551
59,199
Total liabilities
5,485,927
5,714,841
5,850,963
5,683,697
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,608,747, 52,430,554, 52,415,061 and 52,407,179 shares issued at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively
526
524
524
524
Additional paid-in capital
365,607
364,751
363,995
361,980
Retained earnings
451,100
439,593
420,297
387,983
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(146
)
(131
)
(58
)
100
Unearned compensation - ESOP; 2,191,745, 2,161,304 , 2,191,745 and 2,252,627 shares at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively
(15,873
)
(15,653
)
(15,873
)
(16,314
)
Total stockholders' equity
801,214
789,084
768,885
734,273
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,287,141
$
6,503,925
$
6,619,848
$
6,417,970
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
54,918
$
57,162
$
61,445
$
112,080
$
125,482
Interest on debt securities
61
65
87
126
187
Dividends on marketable equity securities
90
124
145
214
239
Interest on certificates of deposit
-
-
-
-
1
Other interest and dividend income
361
370
473
731
2,259
Total interest and dividend income
55,430
57,721
62,150
113,151
128,168
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
4,209
5,729
10,591
9,938
27,360
Interest on short-term borrowings
-
-
52
-
60
Interest on borrowings
3,453
3,591
4,136
7,044
8,279
Total interest expense
7,662
9,320
14,779
16,982
35,699
Net interest income
47,768
48,401
47,371
96,169
92,469
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
749
(5,236
)
9,641
(4,487
)
10,366
Net interest income, after provision (reversal) for credit losses
47,019
53,637
37,730
100,656
82,103
Non-interest income:
Customer service fees
2,485
2,199
1,948
4,684
4,045
Loan fees (costs)
39
95
(35
)
134
639
Mortgage banking gains, net
45
582
118
627
529
Gain on sale of asset
-
-
4,195
-
4,195
Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities, net
200
1,785
2,025
1,985
(2,319
)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
264
261
273
525
570
Other income
17
9
134
26
168
Total non-interest income
3,050
4,931
8,658
7,981
7,827
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
13,939
15,516
13,858
29,455
29,772
Occupancy and equipment
3,900
4,231
3,739
8,131
7,663
Data processing
2,273
2,241
2,133
4,514
4,270
Marketing and advertising
1,032
896
1,030
1,928
2,260
Professional services
691
730
695
1,421
1,692
Deposit insurance
345
513
606
858
1,275
Merger and acquisition
1,115
-
-
1,115
-
Other general and administrative
4,738
1,416
1,240
6,154
2,689
Total non-interest expenses
28,033
25,543
23,301
53,576
49,621
Income before income taxes
22,036
33,025
23,087
55,061
40,309
Provision for income taxes
5,490
8,705
5,808
14,195
10,053
Net income
$
16,546
$
24,320
$
17,279
$
40,866
$
30,256
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.33
$
0.48
$
0.34
$
0.81
$
0.60
Diluted
$
0.32
$
0.48
$
0.34
$
0.81
$
0.60
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
50,375,468
50,239,611
50,131,249
50,307,961
50,383,116
Diluted
50,943,160
50,565,459
50,211,234
50,754,731
50,565,747
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
(1)
Yield/
Cost (1)(6)
Average
Balance
Interest
(1)
Yield/
Cost (1)(6)
Average
Balance
Interest
(1)
Yield/
Cost (1)(6)
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (2)
$
5,160,579
$
55,702
4.33
%
$
5,429,311
$
57,954
4.33
%
$
5,722,186
$
62,164
4.37
%
Securities and certificates of deposit
19,445
171
3.53
20,839
208
4.05
33,282
262
3.17
Other interest-earning assets (3)
1,099,850
361
0.13
1,057,264
370
0.14
478,725
473
0.40
Total interest-earning assets
6,279,874
56,234
3.59
6,507,414
58,532
3.65
6,234,193
62,899
4.06
Noninterest-earning assets
154,470
155,169
153,567
Total assets
$
6,434,344
$
6,662,583
$
6,387,760
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,403,276
$
959
0.27
$
1,462,239
$
1,408
0.39
$
1,297,072
$
2,293
0.71
Money market deposits
859,189
471
0.22
877,613
780
0.36
722,148
1,227
0.68
Regular savings and other deposits
870,508
333
0.15
861,439
536
0.25
841,600
995
0.48
Certificates of deposit
1,116,928
2,446
0.88
1,223,333
3,005
1.00
1,331,999
6,076
1.83
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,249,901
4,209
0.40
4,424,624
5,729
0.53
4,192,819
10,591
1.02
Borrowings
560,625
3,453
2.47
666,856
3,591
2.18
754,426
4,188
2.23
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,810,526
7,662
0.64
5,091,480
9,320
0.74
4,947,245
14,779
1.20
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
777,688
734,316
651,517
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
50,409
55,337
57,922
Total liabilities
5,638,623
5,881,133
5,656,684
Total stockholders' equity
795,721
781,450
731,076
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,434,344
$
6,662,583
$
6,387,760
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,469,348
$
1,415,934
$
1,286,948
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
48,572
49,212
48,120
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(803
)
(811
)
(749
)
Net interest income
$
47,769
$
48,401
$
47,371
Interest rate spread (1)(4)
2.95
%
2.91
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin (1)(5)
3.10
%
3.07
%
3.10
%
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
130.54
%
127.81
%
126.01
%
Supplemental Information:
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing
demand deposits
$
5,027,589
$
4,209
0.34
%
$
5,158,940
$
5,729
0.45
%
$
4,844,336
$
10,591
0.88
%
Total deposits and borrowings, including
noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,588,214
$
7,662
0.55
%
$
5,825,796
$
9,320
0.65
%
$
5,598,762
$
14,779
1.06
%
(1)
Income on debt securities, marketable equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.27%, 4.27% and 4.32%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.11%, 3.68% and 2.80%, respectively, and yields on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.54%, 3.60% and 4.01%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 was 2.90%, 2.86% and 2.81%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 was 3.05%, 3.02% and 3.06%, respectively.
(2)
Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances .
(3)
Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(6)
Annualized.
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Cost (1)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Cost (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (2)
$
5,294,203
$
113,656
4.33
%
$
5,732,019
$
126,922
4.45
%
Securities and certificates of deposit
20,138
373
3.74
29,170
464
3.20
Other interest-earning assets (3)
1,078,675
731
0.14
439,520
2,259
1.03
Total interest-earning assets
6,393,016
114,760
3.62
6,200,709
129,645
4.20
Noninterest-earning assets
154,817
157,599
Total assets
$
6,547,833
$
6,358,308
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,432,595
$
2,368
0.33
$
1,288,538
$
6,790
1.06
Money market deposits
868,350
1,251
0.29
707,022
3,281
0.93
Regular savings and other deposits
865,998
868
0.20
873,850
3,527
0.81
Certificates of deposit
1,169,837
5,451
0.94
1,403,507
13,762
1.97
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,336,780
9,938
0.46
4,272,917
27,360
1.29
Borrowings
613,447
7,044
2.32
704,583
8,339
2.38
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,950,227
16,982
0.69
4,977,500
35,699
1.44
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
756,122
593,350
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
52,859
55,805
Total liabilities
5,759,208
5,626,655
Total stockholders' equity
788,625
731,653
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,547,833
$
6,358,308
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,442,789
$
1,223,209
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
97,778
93,946
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(1,609
)
(1,477
)
Net interest income
$
96,169
$
92,469
Interest rate spread (1)(4)
2.93
%
2.76
%
Net interest margin (1)(5)
3.08
%
3.05
%
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
129.15
%
124.57
%
Supplemental Information:
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing
demand deposits
$
5,092,902
$
9,938
0.39
%
$
4,866,267
$
27,360
1.13
%
Total deposits and borrowings, including
noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,706,349
$
16,982
0.60
%
$
5,570,850
$
35,699
1.29
%
_________________________
(1)
Income on debt securities, marketable equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.27%, and 4.40%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.40% and 2.94%, respectively, and yields on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.57% and 4.16%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 2.88% and 2.72%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.03%, and 3.00%, respectively.
(2)
Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.
(3)
Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(6)
Annualized.
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2020
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (1)
1.03
%
1.46
%
1.08
%
1.25
%
0.95
%
Return on average equity (1)
8.32
12.45
9.45
10.36
8.27
Interest rate spread (1) (2)
2.95
2.91
2.86
2.93
2.76
Net interest margin (1) (3)
3.10
3.07
3.10
3.08
3.05
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
1.74
1.53
1.46
1.64
1.56
Efficiency ratio (4)
53.18
49.55
46.79
51.35
50.44
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
June 30,
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans:
One- to four-family
$
1,633
$
2,466
$
2,617
$
3,074
Home equity lines of credit
20
20
20
20
Commercial real estate
8,176
-
-
194
Commercial and industrial
635
635
527
532
Total non-accrual loans
10,464
3,121
3,164
3,820
Foreclosed assets
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
10,464
$
3,121
$
3,164
$
3,820
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans
1.28
%
1.20
%
1.25
%
1.06
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans/non-accrual loans
614.49
2,032.55
2,175.22
1,585.00
Non-accrual loans/total loans
0.21
0.06
0.06
0.07
Non-accrual loans/total assets
0.17
0.05
0.05
0.06
Non-performing assets/total assets
0.17
0.05
0.05
0.06
Capital and Share Related
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.74
%
12.13
%
11.61
%
11.44
%
Book value per share
$
15.23
$
15.05
$
14.67
$
14.01
Tangible book value per share (5)
$
14.81
$
14.63
$
14.25
$
13.59
Market value per share
$
20.46
$
18.42
$
14.91
$
11.60
Shares outstanding
52,608,747
52,430,554
52,415,061
52,407,179
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on marketable equity securities. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by banks to understand expenses related to the generation of revenue. We have removed gains and losses on marketable equity securities, gains and losses on sale of assets, and merger and acquisition expenses as management deems them to be either discretionary or market driven and not representative of operating performance. Presented on a basis including gains and losses on marketable equity securities, gains and losses on sale of assets, and merger and acquisition expenses the efficiency ratio was 55.16%, 47.89% and 41.59% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively and 51.44% and 49.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(5)
Tangible book value per share represents total stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Meridian Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:09 UTC.