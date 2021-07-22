Log in
Meridian Bancorp : Announces Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Contact: Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

(978) 977-2211

Boston, Massachusetts (July 22, 2021): Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Meridian') (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the 'Bank'), announced net income of $16.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $24.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $17.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $40.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, up from $30.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company's return on average assets was 1.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 1.25%, up from 0.95% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company's return on average equity was 8.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 12.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 9.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 10.36%, up from 8.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am pleased to report net income of $16.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $40.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 35.1% increase over the six months ended June 30, 2020. These earnings reflect a 4.0% increase in net interest income and an improvement in the net interest margin to 3.08%, from 3.05%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Also affecting the 2021 results was the recognition of an expense of $3.3 million with respect to a previously disclosed legal judgment related to a loan assumed in the Mt. Washington Bank acquisition over ten years ago. The Company also incurred $1.1 million in merger-related expenses associated with the Company's proposed transaction with Independent Bank Corp.'

The Company's net interest income was $47.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $397,000, or 0.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.95% and 3.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 2.86% and 3.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 4.0%, to $96.2 million from the six months ended June 30, 2020. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.93% and 3.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 2.76% and 3.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total interest and dividend income totaled $55.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 10.8% from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a 9.8% decrease in the Company's average loan balances to $5.161 billion. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis was 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, down 47 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the Company's total interest and dividend income totaled $113.2 million, a decrease of $15.0 million, or 11.7%, from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the Company's average loan balances of $437.8 million, or 7.6%, to $5.294 billion.

Total interest expense totaled $7.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 48.2%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 60.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.34% from 0.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company's total cost of funds was 0.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 51 basis points from 1.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total interest expense totaled $17.0 million, a decrease of $18.7 million, or 52.4%, from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.39% from 1.13% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company's total cost of funds was 0.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, down 69 basis points from the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company's provision for credit losses was $749,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the Company recognized a provision reversal of $4.5 million compared to a provision of $10.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was

$64.3 million, or 1.28%, of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $68.8 million, or 1.25%, of total loans at December 31, 2020.Non-performing assets were $10.5million, or 0.17% of total assets,at June 30, 2021, compared to$3.8 million, or 0.06% of total assets,atJune 30, 2020.

Non-interest income was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $5.6 million, or 64.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset recognized in the second quarter of 2020, and a $1.8 million valuation decrease on marketable equity securities, net. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income increased $154,000, or 2.0%, to $8.0 million from $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $3.0 million valuation increase on marketable equity securities, net, a $1.3 million increase in gain on sale of equity securities, net, partially offset by a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset realized in 2020.

Non-interest expenses were $28.0 million, or 1.74% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $23.3 million, or 1.46% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company's efficiency ratio was 53.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 46.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest expenses increased $4.0 million, or 8.0%, to $53.6 million from $49.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, due primarily to $3.3 million in expense for a legal judgment related to a loan assumed in the Mt. Washington Bank acquisition included in other general and administrative and $1.1 million in merger and acquisition related expenses realized in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the efficiency ratio is 51.35% compared to 50.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.9%, compared to $5.8 million, or an effective rate of 25.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 the provision for income taxes was $14.2 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.8%, compared to $10.1 million, reflecting an effective rate of 24.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total assets were $6.287 billion at June 30, 2021, down $332.7 million, or 5.0%, from $6.620 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans were $4.937 billion at June 30, 2021, down $507.2 million, or 9.3%, from December 31, 2020, despite loan originations of $449.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $4.5 million, or 6.6%, to $64.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $68.8 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to changes in the volume and mix of the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $4.864 billion at June 30, 2021, down $217.4 million, or 4.3%, from $5.081 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, decreased $60.1million, or 1.6%, during the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $3.802 billion, or 78.2% of total deposits, compared to 76.0% at December 31, 2020. The decrease in core deposits included the payoff of $175.6 million in brokered interest-bearing demand deposits. Certificates of deposit decreased $157.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, inclusive of a $68.3 million decrease in brokered certificates of deposit. Total borrowings were $560.6 million at June 30, 2021, down $147.6 million, or 20.8%, from December 31, 2020, primarily due to $50.0 million in matured advances from the FHLB and paying down all borrowings from the Federal Reserve's PPPLF program.

Total stockholders' equity increased $32.3 million, or 4.2%, to $801.2 million at June 30, 2021 from $768.9 million at December 31, 2020. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to net income of $40.9 million, partially offset by dividends of $0.20 per share totaling $10.1 million. Stockholders' equity to assets was 12.74% at June 30, 2021, compared to 12.13% at March 31, 2021 and 11.61% at December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $14.81 at June 30, 2021 from $14.25 at December 31, 2020. Market price per share increased 37.2% to $20.46 at June 30, 2021 from $14.91 at December 31, 2020. The Company and the Bank exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well capitalized at June 30, 2021.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 43 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 42 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'will,' 'expects,' 'project,' 'may,' 'could,' 'developments,' 'strategic,' 'launching,' 'opportunities,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'targets' and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Meridian Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the effects of any health pandemic, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, and competition and the risk factors described in

2

the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.'s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

3

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

1,101,359

$

1,034,107

$

914,586

$

508,627

Securities available for sale, at fair value

9,810

10,518

11,326

13,022

Marketable equity securities, at fair value

9,112

8,900

12,189

16,401

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

26,184

28,447

30,658

33,282

Loans held for sale

5,711

7,422

8,224

3,682

Loans:

One- to four-family

489,310

517,442

564,146

635,683

Home equity lines of credit

56,032

64,370

68,721

74,246

Multi-family

809,317

878,331

880,552

941,922

Commercial real estate

2,295,030

2,419,715

2,499,660

2,556,088

Construction

645,622

625,961

731,432

742,845

Commercial and industrial

703,745

779,603

765,195

760,546

Consumer

9,749

10,307

10,707

11,867

Total loans

5,008,805

5,295,729

5,520,413

5,723,197

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(64,300

)

(63,436

)

(68,824

)

(60,547

)

Net deferred loan origination fees

(7,930

)

(8,298

)

(7,784

)

(8,340

)

Loans, net

4,936,575

5,223,995

5,443,805

5,654,310

Bank-owned life insurance

42,402

42,138

41,877

41,334

Premises and equipment, net

64,649

65,394

66,850

67,098

Accrued interest receivable

19,932

22,498

23,173

17,300

Deferred tax asset, net

21,437

21,418

21,355

16,873

Goodwill

20,378

20,378

20,378

20,378

Core deposit intangible

1,445

1,548

1,651

1,887

Other assets

28,147

17,162

23,776

23,776

Total assets

$

6,287,141

$

6,503,925

$

6,619,848

$

6,417,970

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Non interest-bearing demand deposits

$

801,612

$

751,809

$

711,573

$

709,924

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,270,484

1,461,236

1,364,548

1,291,458

Money market deposits

863,526

852,747

930,507

753,980

Regular savings and other deposits

866,191

870,961

855,329

833,951

Certificates of deposit

1,061,914

1,160,616

1,219,210

1,231,084

Total deposits

4,863,727

5,097,369

5,081,167

4,820,397

Short-term borrowings

-

-

-

25,000

Long-term debt

560,625

560,625

708,245

779,101

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

61,575

56,847

61,551

59,199

Total liabilities

5,485,927

5,714,841

5,850,963

5,683,697

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

-

-

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,608,747, 52,430,554, 52,415,061 and 52,407,179 shares issued at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

526

524

524

524

Additional paid-in capital

365,607

364,751

363,995

361,980

Retained earnings

451,100

439,593

420,297

387,983

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(146

)

(131

)

(58

)

100

Unearned compensation - ESOP; 2,191,745, 2,161,304 , 2,191,745 and 2,252,627 shares at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

(15,873

)

(15,653

)

(15,873

)

(16,314

)

Total stockholders' equity

801,214

789,084

768,885

734,273

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,287,141

$

6,503,925

$

6,619,848

$

6,417,970

4

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

54,918

$

57,162

$

61,445

$

112,080

$

125,482

Interest on debt securities

61

65

87

126

187

Dividends on marketable equity securities

90

124

145

214

239

Interest on certificates of deposit

-

-

-

-

1

Other interest and dividend income

361

370

473

731

2,259

Total interest and dividend income

55,430

57,721

62,150

113,151

128,168

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits

4,209

5,729

10,591

9,938

27,360

Interest on short-term borrowings

-

-

52

-

60

Interest on borrowings

3,453

3,591

4,136

7,044

8,279

Total interest expense

7,662

9,320

14,779

16,982

35,699

Net interest income

47,768

48,401

47,371

96,169

92,469

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

749

(5,236

)

9,641

(4,487

)

10,366

Net interest income, after provision (reversal) for credit losses

47,019

53,637

37,730

100,656

82,103

Non-interest income:

Customer service fees

2,485

2,199

1,948

4,684

4,045

Loan fees (costs)

39

95

(35

)

134

639

Mortgage banking gains, net

45

582

118

627

529

Gain on sale of asset

-

-

4,195

-

4,195

Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities, net

200

1,785

2,025

1,985

(2,319

)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

264

261

273

525

570

Other income

17

9

134

26

168

Total non-interest income

3,050

4,931

8,658

7,981

7,827

Non-interest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

13,939

15,516

13,858

29,455

29,772

Occupancy and equipment

3,900

4,231

3,739

8,131

7,663

Data processing

2,273

2,241

2,133

4,514

4,270

Marketing and advertising

1,032

896

1,030

1,928

2,260

Professional services

691

730

695

1,421

1,692

Deposit insurance

345

513

606

858

1,275

Merger and acquisition

1,115

-

-

1,115

-

Other general and administrative

4,738

1,416

1,240

6,154

2,689

Total non-interest expenses

28,033

25,543

23,301

53,576

49,621

Income before income taxes

22,036

33,025

23,087

55,061

40,309

Provision for income taxes

5,490

8,705

5,808

14,195

10,053

Net income

$

16,546

$

24,320

$

17,279

$

40,866

$

30,256

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.33

$

0.48

$

0.34

$

0.81

$

0.60

Diluted

$

0.32

$

0.48

$

0.34

$

0.81

$

0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

50,375,468

50,239,611

50,131,249

50,307,961

50,383,116

Diluted

50,943,160

50,565,459

50,211,234

50,754,731

50,565,747

5

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest

(1)

Yield/

Cost (1)(6)

Average

Balance

Interest

(1)

Yield/

Cost (1)(6)

Average

Balance

Interest

(1)

Yield/

Cost (1)(6)

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Loans (2)

$

5,160,579

$

55,702

4.33

%

$

5,429,311

$

57,954

4.33

%

$

5,722,186

$

62,164

4.37

%

Securities and certificates of deposit

19,445

171

3.53

20,839

208

4.05

33,282

262

3.17

Other interest-earning assets (3)

1,099,850

361

0.13

1,057,264

370

0.14

478,725

473

0.40

Total interest-earning assets

6,279,874

56,234

3.59

6,507,414

58,532

3.65

6,234,193

62,899

4.06

Noninterest-earning assets

154,470

155,169

153,567

Total assets

$

6,434,344

$

6,662,583

$

6,387,760

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,403,276

$

959

0.27

$

1,462,239

$

1,408

0.39

$

1,297,072

$

2,293

0.71

Money market deposits

859,189

471

0.22

877,613

780

0.36

722,148

1,227

0.68

Regular savings and other deposits

870,508

333

0.15

861,439

536

0.25

841,600

995

0.48

Certificates of deposit

1,116,928

2,446

0.88

1,223,333

3,005

1.00

1,331,999

6,076

1.83

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,249,901

4,209

0.40

4,424,624

5,729

0.53

4,192,819

10,591

1.02

Borrowings

560,625

3,453

2.47

666,856

3,591

2.18

754,426

4,188

2.23

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,810,526

7,662

0.64

5,091,480

9,320

0.74

4,947,245

14,779

1.20

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

777,688

734,316

651,517

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

50,409

55,337

57,922

Total liabilities

5,638,623

5,881,133

5,656,684

Total stockholders' equity

795,721

781,450

731,076

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,434,344

$

6,662,583

$

6,387,760

Net interest-earning assets

$

1,469,348

$

1,415,934

$

1,286,948

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income

48,572

49,212

48,120

Less: tax-equivalent adjustments

(803

)

(811

)

(749

)

Net interest income

$

47,769

$

48,401

$

47,371

Interest rate spread (1)(4)

2.95

%

2.91

%

2.86

%

Net interest margin (1)(5)

3.10

%

3.07

%

3.10

%

Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities

130.54

%

127.81

%

126.01

%

Supplemental Information:

Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing

demand deposits

$

5,027,589

$

4,209

0.34

%

$

5,158,940

$

5,729

0.45

%

$

4,844,336

$

10,591

0.88

%

Total deposits and borrowings, including

noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,588,214

$

7,662

0.55

%

$

5,825,796

$

9,320

0.65

%

$

5,598,762

$

14,779

1.06

%

(1)

Income on debt securities, marketable equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.27%, 4.27% and 4.32%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.11%, 3.68% and 2.80%, respectively, and yields on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.54%, 3.60% and 4.01%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 was 2.90%, 2.86% and 2.81%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 was 3.05%, 3.02% and 3.06%, respectively.

(2)

Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances .

(3)

Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.

(4)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.

(6)

Annualized.

6

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest (1)

Yield/

Cost (1)

Average

Balance

Interest (1)

Yield/

Cost (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Loans (2)

$

5,294,203

$

113,656

4.33

%

$

5,732,019

$

126,922

4.45

%

Securities and certificates of deposit

20,138

373

3.74

29,170

464

3.20

Other interest-earning assets (3)

1,078,675

731

0.14

439,520

2,259

1.03

Total interest-earning assets

6,393,016

114,760

3.62

6,200,709

129,645

4.20

Noninterest-earning assets

154,817

157,599

Total assets

$

6,547,833

$

6,358,308

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,432,595

$

2,368

0.33

$

1,288,538

$

6,790

1.06

Money market deposits

868,350

1,251

0.29

707,022

3,281

0.93

Regular savings and other deposits

865,998

868

0.20

873,850

3,527

0.81

Certificates of deposit

1,169,837

5,451

0.94

1,403,507

13,762

1.97

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,336,780

9,938

0.46

4,272,917

27,360

1.29

Borrowings

613,447

7,044

2.32

704,583

8,339

2.38

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,950,227

16,982

0.69

4,977,500

35,699

1.44

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

756,122

593,350

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

52,859

55,805

Total liabilities

5,759,208

5,626,655

Total stockholders' equity

788,625

731,653

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,547,833

$

6,358,308

Net interest-earning assets

$

1,442,789

$

1,223,209

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income

97,778

93,946

Less: tax-equivalent adjustments

(1,609

)

(1,477

)

Net interest income

$

96,169

$

92,469

Interest rate spread (1)(4)

2.93

%

2.76

%

Net interest margin (1)(5)

3.08

%

3.05

%

Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities

129.15

%

124.57

%

Supplemental Information:

Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing

demand deposits

$

5,092,902

$

9,938

0.39

%

$

4,866,267

$

27,360

1.13

%

Total deposits and borrowings, including

noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,706,349

$

16,982

0.60

%

$

5,570,850

$

35,699

1.29

%

_________________________

(1)

Income on debt securities, marketable equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.27%, and 4.40%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.40% and 2.94%, respectively, and yields on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.57% and 4.16%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 2.88% and 2.72%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.03%, and 3.00%, respectively.

(2)

Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.

(3)

Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.

(4)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.

(6)

Annualized.

7

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (1)

1.03

%

1.46

%

1.08

%

1.25

%

0.95

%

Return on average equity (1)

8.32

12.45

9.45

10.36

8.27

Interest rate spread (1) (2)

2.95

2.91

2.86

2.93

2.76

Net interest margin (1) (3)

3.10

3.07

3.10

3.08

3.05

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

1.74

1.53

1.46

1.64

1.56

Efficiency ratio (4)

53.18

49.55

46.79

51.35

50.44

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans:

One- to four-family

$

1,633

$

2,466

$

2,617

$

3,074

Home equity lines of credit

20

20

20

20

Commercial real estate

8,176

-

-

194

Commercial and industrial

635

635

527

532

Total non-accrual loans

10,464

3,121

3,164

3,820

Foreclosed assets

-

-

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$

10,464

$

3,121

$

3,164

$

3,820

Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans

1.28

%

1.20

%

1.25

%

1.06

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans/non-accrual loans

614.49

2,032.55

2,175.22

1,585.00

Non-accrual loans/total loans

0.21

0.06

0.06

0.07

Non-accrual loans/total assets

0.17

0.05

0.05

0.06

Non-performing assets/total assets

0.17

0.05

0.05

0.06

Capital and Share Related

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.74

%

12.13

%

11.61

%

11.44

%

Book value per share

$

15.23

$

15.05

$

14.67

$

14.01

Tangible book value per share (5)

$

14.81

$

14.63

$

14.25

$

13.59

Market value per share

$

20.46

$

18.42

$

14.91

$

11.60

Shares outstanding

52,608,747

52,430,554

52,415,061

52,407,179

(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4)

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on marketable equity securities. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by banks to understand expenses related to the generation of revenue. We have removed gains and losses on marketable equity securities, gains and losses on sale of assets, and merger and acquisition expenses as management deems them to be either discretionary or market driven and not representative of operating performance. Presented on a basis including gains and losses on marketable equity securities, gains and losses on sale of assets, and merger and acquisition expenses the efficiency ratio was 55.16%, 47.89% and 41.59% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively and 51.44% and 49.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(5)

Tangible book value per share represents total stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.

8

Disclaimer

Meridian Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
