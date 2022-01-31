Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIVO   US5895841014

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(VIVO)
Meridian Bioscience Gets Additional NIH Award to Develop Viral Respiratory Test

01/31/2022 | 12:11pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Meridian Bioscience Inc. on Monday said it received an award from the National Institute of Health Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative to help research, develop and produce the company's Revogene molecular viral respiratory diagnostic testing panel.

Meridian said the Revogene respiratory panel will simultaneously detect SARS-CoV-2, respiratory synovial virus, and influenza A/B infections.

Meridian said the $2.5 million in additional funding follows an original $5.5 million award. The funding is provided as part of an NIH initiative to speed technologies for Covid-19 testing, the company said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1211ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 294 M - -
Net income 2022 45,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 942 M 942 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 716
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
John Patrick Kenny Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John C. McIlwraith Chairman
James M. Anderson Independent Director
Dwight E. Ellingwood Independent Director
Catherine A. Sazdanoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.6.13%942
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.94%214 971
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.31%138 664
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.69%72 894
HOYA CORPORATION-17.56%45 182
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.64%42 704