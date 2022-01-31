Meridian Bioscience Gets Additional NIH Award to Develop Viral Respiratory Test

By Stephen Nakrosis

Meridian Bioscience Inc. on Monday said it received an award from the National Institute of Health Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative to help research, develop and produce the company's Revogene molecular viral respiratory diagnostic testing panel.

Meridian said the Revogene respiratory panel will simultaneously detect SARS-CoV-2, respiratory synovial virus, and influenza A/B infections.

Meridian said the $2.5 million in additional funding follows an original $5.5 million award. The funding is provided as part of an NIH initiative to speed technologies for Covid-19 testing, the company said.

