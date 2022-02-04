Meridian Bioscience : Q1 2022 Prepared Remarks

Prepared Remarks FISCAL 2022 Q1

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE PREPARED REMARKS FY22 Q1 Meridian Bioscience FY2022 First Quarter Earnings Call February 4, 2022 CHARLIE WOOD: Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Meridian's fiscal 2022 First Quarter earnings call. With me are Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Smith, Senior Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. And now I would like to turn the call over to Jack.

JACK KENNY: Thank you, Charlie. While disappointed that we are fighting yet another wave of COVID‐19 infections across the globe, I am pleased to be here recapping another fantastic quarter for Meridian, one of the best in the Company's history. What is really exciting about this quarter is that the strong result is due to both businesses performing ahead of our internal plan. This dynamic bodes well for the quarters to come. Diagnostics was up 10% year‐over‐year, and the Omicron wave of this pandemic drove higher demand for our Life Science reagents relative to our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Julie will elaborate more, but it should be noted that the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was a record quarter for the Company, and while the metrics will show Life Science down year‐over‐year, this most recent quarter was one of the best on record, with sales in the first three months nearing levels it would have taken us nearly a full twelve months to achieve pre‐pandemic. Operationally, the company made tremendous progress in the quarter, perhaps outshining the strong financial results. Page 3

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE PREPARED REMARKS FY22 Q1 The Life Science innovation engine in London kept cranking, with the launch of the first sample‐ specific mixes in our Lyo‐Ready™ format, which are designed for use in molecular assays that are lyophilized. These first products were our saliva mixes, and we will be launching more throughout the year. Enhancements made in fiscal 2021 in our Life Science manufacturing still leave capacity for growth. The team has deftly managed the supply chain challenges plaguing other companies in the industry and we continue to have ample inventory of critical raw materials. As I have mentioned in the past, our ability to meet the demand of our customers, throughout surges in the pandemic, has won awards from our suppliers and helped us win business from the competition. We are being diligent in staying ahead of the situation to protect our reputation as one of the most reliable suppliers in the industry, in addition to being the leading innovator with our Air‐Dryable™ format and sample specific mixes. Also in the quarter, two Diagnostics assays received approval from the FDA, with Curian® Campy receiving 510(k) clearance and the Revogene® SARS‐CoV‐2 assay receiving emergency use authorization. The later is being updated in response to the Omicron variant and we are working closely with the FDA to get that shipping later this quarter. The LeadCare® team in Billerica has made substantial progress on resolving the issues with the third‐party components behind the recall initiated last year. The team is in the process of validating the new packaging components and we remain highly confident that we will have this important product shipping again by the end of this quarter. Of course, exact timing is subject to review with the FDA. The ramp‐up of Revogene® manufacturing continues its pace. The new line in Quebec became operational in the quarter and the first line in Cincinnati just completed validation and recently began producing kits. As we announced earlier this week, the NIH continues to be a strong believer in the benefits of the Revogene® system, awarding us another $2.5 million to support the continued manufacturing scale up and the development of the respiratory panel. Page 4