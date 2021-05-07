Meridian Bioscience Reports Strong Growth in Net Revenues and EPS in Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

CINCINNATI, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights (Comparison to Second Quarter Fiscal 2020):

Consolidated net revenues of $85.3 million, up 49% year-over-year

Life Science segment delivered net revenues of $53.3 million, up 139% year-over-year

Diagnostics segment net revenues decreased 9% year-over-year to $31.9 million, up 5% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021

Signed agreement for 2nd grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx SM ) initiative - $5.5 million for ramping manufacturing of Revogene ® SARS-CoV-2 Assay

) initiative - $5.5 million for ramping manufacturing of Revogene SARS-CoV-2 Assay Submitted 510(k) for Curian ® Campy assay

Campy assay Launched first Air-Dryable sample specific Master Mix for Blood

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we begin the transition into a post-COVID world, we have significant optimism for the future of Meridian. Life Science was transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Diagnostics is moving into a position of strength with testing returning to normal and contributions from the investments we have made.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results (Comparison to Second Quarter Fiscal 2020)

Consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 49% to $85.3 million, compared to $57.3 million last year. Diagnostics segment net revenues were down 9% year-over-year, but continued its recovery, up 5% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and up 48% from the low seen in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Life Science segment revenues were up 139% year-over-year including an estimated $31 million in net revenues from COVID-19 related products, with approximately $28 million in molecular products and $3 million in immunological products. This implies core (non-COVID-19 related) Life Science segment net revenues were up over 30% year-over-year.

Reported operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $34.2 million. Operating expenses included: (i) higher research and development spending in the Diagnostics segment; (ii) higher amortization related to the acquisition of Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Exalenz) in April 2020; (iii) lower acquisition-related expenses associated with the Exalenz transaction; and (iv) a downward adjustment in the fair value of the contingent consideration related to the fiscal 2019 GenePOC transaction. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $32.2 million, a margin of 38% (see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below), up from $12.1 million and a margin of 21% in the prior year, representing year-over-year growth of nearly 170%.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $63.4 million and the Company had $110.0 million of borrowing capacity under its $160.0 million commercial bank credit facility. The Company’s obligations under the commercial bank credit facility totaled $50.0 million as of March 31, 2021.

Bryan Baldasare, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Our cash generation continues to be a strength and we remain focused on putting our balance sheet to work to drive both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”

Adjusting Fiscal 2021 Guidance

As a result of the voluntary withdrawal of the emergency use authorization (EUA) application for the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 assay in February, Meridian is adjusting the Diagnostics segment guidance and the impact on consolidated operating margin and diluted net earnings per share, both on an adjusted basis.

FY2021 Net Revenues:

Consolidated $305 million to $335 million

Diagnostics segment $125 million to $135 million

Life Science segment $180 million to $200 million

FY2021 Adjusted Operating Margin: Consolidated 30% to 33%

FY2021 Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share on a Diluted Basis (“EPS”): $1.60 to $1.80 (44.3M shares)

While the Life Science segment net revenues were somewhat below the Company’s expectations in the second quarter, we continue to see good demand for its reagents. As a result, guidance for the Life Science segment’s net revenues has not changed. The $15 million reduction in net revenues guidance only reflects the removal of any significant contribution from the Diagnostics segment’s COVID-19 products as a result of our voluntary withdrawal of our Revogene SARS-COV-2 EUA application and expected timing of re-submission, as well as no clear line of sight as to when our current partner will submit its rapid antigen SARS-CoV-2 test for EUA clearance. Adjusted EPS includes the impact of removal of the net revenues from these tests during our second half of fiscal 2021.

This guidance reflects our current visibility into market conditions and customer order patterns for our products and our current assumptions about the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the globe.

Conference Call Information

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Baldasare, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter financial results and answer questions. A presentation to accompany the quarterly financial results and related discussion will be made available within the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.meridianbioscience.com, prior to the conference call.

INTERIM UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Data)

The following table sets forth the unaudited comparative results of Meridian on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis for the interim periods of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 85,264 $ 57,296 $ 178,181 $ 104,717 Cost of sales 27,492 22,750 58,861 42,520 Gross profit 57,772 34,546 119,320 62,197 Operating expenses Research and development 6,065 5,315 11,716 10,078 Selling and marketing 6,540 6,529 13,561 13,257 General and administrative 12,925 10,628 24,863 19,612 Acquisition-related costs - 1,787 - 1,787 Change in fair value of acquisition consideration (2,989 ) (2,491 ) (1,942 ) (1,304 ) Restructuring costs - 252 - 527 Selected legal costs 1,030 735 2,257 1,055 Total operating expenses 23,571 22,755 50,455 45,012 Operating income 34,201 11,791 68,865 17,185 Other income (expense), net (1,149 ) 856 (1,565 ) (512 ) Earnings before income taxes 33,052 12,647 67,300 16,673 Income tax provision 6,750 3,288 14,219 4,487 Net earnings $ 26,302 $ 9,359 $ 53,081 $ 12,186 Net earnings per basic common share $ 0.61 $ 0.22 $ 1.23 $ 0.28 Basic common shares outstanding 43,244 42,830 43,171 42,810 Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.60 $ 0.22 $ 1.21 $ 0.28 Diluted common shares outstanding 44,122 42,968 43,960 42,953

Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data)

(see non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation below)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income $ 32,242 $ 12,074 $ 69,180 $ 19,250 Net earnings 24,832 10,004 53,318 14,183 Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.56 $ 0.23 $ 1.21 $ 0.33

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands)

March 31, September 30, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,374 $ 53,514 Working capital 137,984 109,666 Long-term debt 50,000 68,824 Shareholders’ equity 309,473 247,629 Total assets 439,169 405,261

Segment Data

The following table sets forth the unaudited net revenues and segment data for the interim periods in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020



Net Revenues - By Product Platform/Type Diagnostics Molecular assays $ 4,395 $ 7,238 $ 8,985 $ 14,077 Non-molecular assays 27,554 27,704 53,285 55,656 Total Diagnostics 31,949 34,942 62,270 69,733 Life Science Molecular reagents 37,752 11,534 83,776 16,902 Immunological reagents 15,563 10,820 32,135 18,082 Total Life Science 53,315 22,354 115,911 34,984 Total Net Revenues $ 85,264 $ 57,296 $ 178,181 $ 104,717





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020

Net Revenues - By Disease State/Geography Diagnostics Gastrointestinal assays $ 15,666 $ 14,014 $ 31,118 $ 30,060 Respiratory illness assays 3,686 10,863 8,492 18,612 Blood chemistry assays 4,358 4,194 8,753 9,142 Other 8,239 5,871 13,907 11,919 Total Diagnostics 31,949 34,942 62,270 69,733 Life Science Americas 13,550 4,612 32,296 8,623 EMEA 21,773 9,946 54,066 14,907 ROW 17,992 7,796 29,549 11,454 Total Life Science 53,315 22,354 115,911 34,984 Total Net Revenues $ 85,264 $ 57,296 $ 178,181 $ 104,717 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Diagnostics $ 2,421 $ 4,729 $ 1,239 $ 9,870 Life Science 36,089 9,931 75,886 12,259 Corporate (4,325 ) (2,896 ) (8,288 ) (4,983 ) Eliminations 16 27 28 39 Total Operating Income $ 34,201 $ 11,791 $ 68,865 $ 17,185





Geographic Regions

Americas = North and Latin America

EMEA = Europe, Middle East and Africa

ROW = Rest of World

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this press release, we have supplemented our reported GAAP financial information with information on operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, net earnings, basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share, each on an adjusted basis excluding the effects of certain acquisition-related costs, changes in fair value of the acquisition consideration, restructuring costs, and selected legal costs, each of which is a non-GAAP measure. We have provided in the tables below reconciliations to the operating expenses, operating income, net earnings, basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share amounts reported under GAAP for the three- and six-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

We believe this information is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because:

These measures help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of operations from period to period by removing the impacts of these non-routine items; and



These measures are used by our management for various purposes, including evaluating performance against incentive bonus achievement targets, comparing performance from period to period in presentations to our board of directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.





These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations, in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, these measures should only be used to evaluate our results in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTH YEAR-TO-DATE

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLES

(In Thousands, Except per Share Data)

Three Months Six Months Ended March 31, Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Expenses - GAAP basis $ 23,571 $ 22,755 $ 50,455 $ 45,012 Acquisition-related costs - (1,787 ) - (1,787 ) Change in fair value of acquisition

consideration 2,989 2,491 1,942 1,304 Restructuring costs - (252 ) - (527 ) Selected legal costs (1,030 ) (735 ) (2,257 ) (1,055 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 25,530 $ 22,472 $ 50,140 $ 42,947 Operating Income - GAAP basis $ 34,201 $ 11,791 $ 68,865 $ 17,185 Acquisition-related costs - 1,787 - 1,787 Change in fair value of acquisition

consideration (2,989 ) (2,491 ) (1,942 ) (1,304 ) Restructuring costs - 252 - 527 Selected legal costs 1,030 735 2,257 1,055 Adjusted Operating Income $ 32,242 $ 12,074 $ 69,180 $ 19,250 Net Earnings - GAAP basis $ 26,302 $ 9,359 $ 53,081 $ 12,186 Acquisition-related costs - 1,787 - 1,787 Change in fair value of acquisition

consideration * (2,244 ) (1,886 ) (1,458 ) (985 ) Restructuring costs * - 190 - 398 Selected legal costs * 774 554 1,695 797 Adjusted Earnings $ 24,832 $ 10,004 $ 53,318 $ 14,183 Basic Earnings per Common Share - GAAP basis $ 0.61 $ 0.22 $ 1.23 $ 0.28 Acquisition-related costs - 0.04 - 0.04 Change in fair value of acquisition

consideration (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring costs - - - 0.01 Selected legal costs 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.02 Adjusted Basic EPS ** $ 0.57 $ 0.23 $ 1.24 $ 0.33





Three Months Six Months Ended March 31, Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted Earnings per Common Share - GAAP basis $ 0.60 $ 0.22 $ 1.21 $ 0.28 Acquisition-related costs - 0.04 - 0.04 Change in fair value of acquisition

consideration (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring costs - - - 0.01 Selected legal costs 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS *** $ 0.56 $ 0.23 $ 1.21 $ 0.33





* Net of tax, as applicable. ** Three months ended March 31, 2021 does not sum to total due to rounding. *** Three and six months ended March 31, 2021 do not sum to total due to rounding.

