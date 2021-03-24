Log in
MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(VIVO)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. - VIVO

03/24/2021 | 03:06am EDT
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ("Meridian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIVO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Meridian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 16, 2021, Meridian issued a press release "provid[ing] an update on its application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test on its Revogene® platform." The press release advised investors that "[i]n its ongoing discussion with the FDA, late in the day on Friday, February 12, 2021, the Company received further correspondence requesting additional information on the SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test on its Revogene® platform" and "has elected to place shipments of the SARS-CoV-2 test kits on hold while it continues to work with the FDA." 

On this news, Meridian's stock price fell $3.70 per share, or 12.41%, to close at $26.12 per share on February 16, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-meridian-bioscience-inc---vivo-301254564.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
