Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meridian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRBK   US58958P1049

MERIDIAN CORPORATION

(MRBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:01 pm EDT
31.12 USD   +0.48%
05:36pMERIDIAN : Announces the Death of Board Member Ken Slack - Form 8-K
PU
05:34pMERIDIAN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:30pMeridian Corporation Announces the Death of Board Member Ken Slack
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian : Announces the Death of Board Member Ken Slack - Form 8-K

05/20/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Meridian Corporation Announces the Death of Board Member Ken Slack

Malvern, Pa. (May 19, 2022) - Meridian Corporation announced today the death of longtime Board of Directors member and one of the original founding organizers, Kenneth H. Slack.

"Ken Slack was part of the Meridian Bank board since 2004 and served on several Bank committees, most recently as the Chair of Audit Committee and the Chair of Compensation Committee," said Meridian Chairman & CEO Chris Annas. "Ken was extremely dedicated to the Bank, and generously gave his time, talents and friendships to all in support of Meridian's success."

Mr. Slack was a partner in Stephano Slack LLC, a public accounting firm based in Wayne, PA which he co-founded in 2004. Prior to that he had been in public accounting in the West Chester area for more than 30 years, and worked in the manufacturing and distribution industries as a senior financial executive in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Mr. Slack also served on several local boards, including the Chester County Hospital and The Foundation Board of the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry. He previously served on the Delaware County Attorney-CPA Forum, Camp Cadet of Chester County, and the United Way of Chester County, where he was past Treasurer. He was a member of the AICPA, PICPA, and FICPA.

About Meridian Corporation
Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank with more than 20 offices and a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also has a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. Learn more at www.meridianbanker.com. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

Disclaimer

Meridian Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERIDIAN CORPORATION
05:36pMERIDIAN : Announces the Death of Board Member Ken Slack - Form 8-K
PU
05:34pMERIDIAN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05:30pMeridian Corporation Announces the Death of Board Member Ken Slack
AQ
05/10MERIDIAN CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/06MERIDIAN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02MERIDIAN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/02Earnings Flash (MRBK) MERIDIAN CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $0.88
MT
05/02Meridian Corporation Reports 1Q 2022 Net Income of $5.5 million, or $0.88 Per Diluted S..
AQ
05/02Meridian Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on May 23, 2022
CI
05/02Meridian Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERIDIAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 123 M - -
Net income 2022 24,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,87x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart MERIDIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meridian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,97 $
Average target price 41,33 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Annas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Lindsay Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Randall J. McGarry Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Casciato Independent Director
George C. Collier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN CORPORATION-15.77%186
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.16%347 482
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.57%277 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%235 734
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.23%159 195