    MRBK   US58958P1049

MERIDIAN CORPORATION

(MRBK)
  Report
Meridian Bank Named Best Mortgage Lender in Maryland

11/19/2021 | 10:52am EST
BALTIMORE, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bank has been named the “Top Winner” in The Maryland Daily Record’s 2021 Reader Rankings Awards in the Best Mortgage Lender category. With more than 3,600 company nominations and 20,000 votes, the Reader Ranking Awards annually recognize and celebrate the best businesses in Maryland.

“We are grateful to be recognized as the Best Mortgage Lender in Maryland, particularly by our neighbors and friends in the community,” said Dave Fitzell, SVP and Director of Residential Lending. “Our experienced team works tirelessly to make the mortgage process streamlined and smooth for borrowers, and we look forward to helping more people become homeowners in 2022.”

Meridian Bank’s award-winning Maryland mortgage team is headquartered at 110 West Road Suite 500 in Towson, and can be reached at dfitzell@meridianbanker.com, or at 833.920.0019.

About Meridian Bank
Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through more than 20 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. Meridian is listed on NASDAQ under symbol MRBK. Learn more at www.meridianbanker.com. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

Contact: David Fitzell
833.920.0019
DFitzell@meridianbanker.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 151 M - -
Net income 2021 33,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,58x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 214 M 214 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 381
Free-Float 73,3%
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Annas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Lindsay Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Randall J. McGarry Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Casciato Independent Director
George C. Collier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN CORPORATION73.03%214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.43%481 856
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.82%379 087
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%243 273
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.97%203 896
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.14%198 963