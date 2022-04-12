FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: April C. Freitag

833.920.0019

AFreitag@meridianbanker.com

Meridian Bank Recognized as a Maryland Mortgage Program

Gold-Tier Lender

Baltimore, Md. (April 12, 2022) - Meridian Bank is pleased to announce that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has recognized Meridian as a 2021 Gold-Tier lender. This award celebrates the exemplary performance of the mortgage lenders and realtors who partner with the Maryland Mortgage Program.

This is the second year in a row that Meridian Bank has been recognized with this honor. SVP of Residential Lending, David Fitzell, manages the Bank's multi-billion dollar mortgage operation.

"Our strong relationship with the Maryland Mortgage Program sets us apart from other lenders in the area and grants us the ability to help more families across the state afford homeownership," Fitzell said. "We were grateful to earn gold-tier status in 2021 and look forward to growing this relationship throughout 2022."

As an approved and dedicated partner of the Maryland Mortgage Program, Meridian Bank offers fixed-rate mortgages featuring down payment and closing cost assistance. Through the program's Maryland SmartBuy initiative, Meridian Bank can also help with student debt relief.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian is an innovative community bank serving businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Florida. Meridian's offerings include a robust business banking platform, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management services, retail banking and electronic payments processing. Learn more at www.meridianbanker.com.Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. NMLS# 462854. Maryland State License# 23919.