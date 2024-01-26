Meridian Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Meridian Bank (the Bank), a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank. The Company has a financial services business model with non-interest income streams from mortgage lending, small business administration's (SBA) lending and wealth management services. The Company's segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Mortgage Banking. Its Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of wealth management services and products and guidance to help its clients and its banking customers prepare for the future. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of 12 loan production offices throughout suburban Philadelphia and Maryland. The Mortgage Banking segment originates one to four family residential mortgages and sells nearly all of its production to third party investors.

Sector Banks