Meridian : 1Q Investor Presentation

Meridian Corporation (the "Corporation") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation's strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation's control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties including, without limitation: the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate; actions that we and our customers take in response to these factors and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships; and the risk that the Small Business Administration may not fund some or all Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranties, among others, could cause Meridian Corporation's financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward- looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.
Company Snapshot
Overview
State-chartered commercial bank established in July 2004 and headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.
Serves Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland with more than 20 offices and a full suite of financial products and services.
Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, along with a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access.
Noninterest income businesses include Meridian Mortgage®, SBA Lending and Meridian Wealth Partners®.
Financial Highlights 1QTR 2021¹
Balance Sheet ($ in Millions)
Assets
$
1,744
Loans & Leases2
$
1,525
Deposits
$
1,384
Equity
$
144
Asset Quality (%)
NPA's/Assets
0.49%
Nonaccrual Loans/Loans
0.56%
Reserves/Loans3
1.65%
NCOs (recoveries)/Loans
0.00%
Profitability (%)
ROA
2.43%
ROE
30.06%
Net Interest Margin
3.72% / 3.64% 4
Tangible Equity
7.99%
As of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, per April 26, 2021 press release.
Includes PPP loans, loans held for sale and loans held for investment.
Excludes loans at fair value, loans held for sale and PPP loans. ANon-GAAP measure. Refer to Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
Excludes PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings. ANon-GAAP measure. Refer to Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
Current Meridian Franchise Footprint
Organizational Structure
Geographic FootprintBranches Mortgage LPOs
Meridian Corporation
Holding Company
Meridian Bank
100% Owned Subsidiary
Meridian Wealth
Partners
100% Owned Subsidiary
Apex Realty
100% Owned OREO
Subsidiary
Meridian Land
Settlement Services
100% Owned Subsidiary
Meridian
Equipment Finance
100% Owned Subsidiary
Overview of Business Lines
Core Banking
Meridian Mortgage
Wealth Management and
Advisory Services
Commercial & Industrial Lending
Lines of credit, term loans
Owner-occupiedcommercial mortgages
Leasing through Meridian Equipment Finance®
Commercial Real Estate Lending
Commercial mortgages
Construction loans
Land development loans
Consumer Lending
Home equity loans / lines of credit
Deposit & Treasury management services
SBA Lending
7(a), 504, franchise, acquisition loans
Top 4 originator in Eastern PA district
Typical residential lending to homeowners and small scale investors
Over 85% of loans are originated in the PA, NJ, DE, VA, MD and DC markets
Majority of these loans were for1-4 family housing
99% are sold
Originations were 64% refi / 36% purchase in Q1 2021. 60% refi / 40% purchase in 2020. Historically, 70% purchase and 30% refi
Originations totaled $725 million for 1Q 2021, $2.4 billion for YR 2020 and $603 million for YR 2019
Meridian Wealth Partners ®is a registered investment advisor and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank
Provides a comprehensive array of wealth management services and trusted guidance
$996 Million AUM as of March 31, 2021
Clients include:
Professionals
High net worth individuals
Company benefit plans
Provable synergies between the core bank and wealth businesses