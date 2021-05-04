Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meridian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRBK   US58958P1049

MERIDIAN CORPORATION

(MRBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian : 1Q Investor Presentation

05/04/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

®

1stQTR 2021

Investor Presentation

NASDAQ: MRBK

Forward-Looking Statements

Meridian Corporation (the "Corporation") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation's strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation's control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties including, without limitation: the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate; actions that we and our customers take in response to these factors and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships; and the risk that the Small Business Administration may not fund some or all Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranties, among others, could cause Meridian Corporation's financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward- looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

Meridian 2

Corporation

Company Snapshot

Overview

State-chartered commercial bank established in July 2004 and headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

Serves Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland with more than 20 offices and a full suite of financial products and services.

Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, along with a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access.

Noninterest income businesses include Meridian Mortgage®, SBA Lending and Meridian Wealth Partners®.

Financial Highlights 1QTR 2021¹

Balance Sheet ($ in Millions)

Assets

$

1,744

Loans & Leases2

$

1,525

Deposits

$

1,384

Equity

$

144

Asset Quality (%)

NPA's/Assets

0.49%

Nonaccrual Loans/Loans

0.56%

Reserves/Loans3

1.65%

NCOs (recoveries)/Loans

0.00%

Profitability (%)

ROA

2.43%

ROE

30.06%

Net Interest Margin

3.72% / 3.64% 4

Tangible Equity

7.99%

  1. As of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, per April 26, 2021 press release.
  2. Includes PPP loans, loans held for sale and loans held for investment.
  3. Excludes loans at fair value, loans held for sale and PPP loans. ANon-GAAP measure. Refer to Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
  4. Excludes PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings. ANon-GAAP measure. Refer to Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.

Meridian 3

Corporation

Current Meridian Franchise Footprint

Organizational Structure

Geographic FootprintBranches Mortgage LPOs

Meridian Corporation

Holding Company

Meridian Bank

100% Owned Subsidiary

Meridian Wealth

Partners

100% Owned Subsidiary

Apex Realty

100% Owned OREO

Subsidiary

Meridian Land

Settlement Services

100% Owned Subsidiary

Meridian

Equipment Finance

100% Owned Subsidiary

Meridian 4

Corporation

Overview of Business Lines

Core Banking

Meridian Mortgage

Wealth Management and

Advisory Services

Commercial & Industrial Lending

  • Lines of credit, term loans
  • Owner-occupiedcommercial mortgages
  • Leasing through Meridian Equipment Finance®

Commercial Real Estate Lending

  • Commercial mortgages
  • Construction loans
  • Land development loans

Consumer Lending

  • Home equity loans / lines of credit

Deposit & Treasury management services

SBA Lending

  • 7(a), 504, franchise, acquisition loans
  • Top 4 originator in Eastern PA district

Typical residential lending to homeowners and small scale investors

Over 85% of loans are originated in the PA, NJ, DE, VA, MD and DC markets

  • Majority of these loans were for1-4 family housing
  • 99% are sold

Originations were 64% refi / 36% purchase in Q1 2021. 60% refi / 40% purchase in 2020. Historically, 70% purchase and 30% refi

Originations totaled $725 million for 1Q 2021, $2.4 billion for YR 2020 and $603 million for YR 2019

Meridian Wealth Partners ®is a registered investment advisor and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank

Provides a comprehensive array of wealth management services and trusted guidance

$996 Million AUM as of March 31, 2021

Clients include:

  • Professionals
  • High net worth individuals
  • Company benefit plans

Provable synergies between the core bank and wealth businesses

Meridian 5

Corporation

Disclaimer

Meridian Corporation published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERIDIAN CORPORATION
01:21pMERIDIAN  : 1Q Investor Presentation
PU
04/27MERIDIAN  : 1Q Results
PU
04/26MERIDIAN CORPORATION  : Reports 1Q 2021 Net Income of $10.2 Million, or $1.65 Pe..
PR
04/08MERIDIAN  : 4Q Results
PU
04/07MERIDIAN  : 4Q Investor Presentation
PU
03/30MERIDIAN  : Hank Oberly Joins Meridian Bank
PU
03/11MERIDIAN  : Velocity Ventures
PU
02/16MERIDIAN  : Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 Per Share Payable March 15 with M..
MT
02/16Meridian Corporation Announces Special Dividend of $1.00 Per Share
GL
02/01MERIDIAN  : Earnings Flash (MRBK) MERIDIAN CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $1.48
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 M - -
Net income 2021 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,90x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 162 M 162 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 381
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart MERIDIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meridian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,33 $
Last Close Price 26,32 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Annas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Lindsay Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Randall J. McGarry Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Casciato Independent Director
George C. Collier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN CORPORATION26.54%162
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.69%465 004
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.82%347 572
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%269 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%204 637
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.23%198 192
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ